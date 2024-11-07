Reykjavík, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq Minerals” or the “Company”)



Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 November 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, will publish its Q3 2024 results on 14 November 2024.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the following day, 15 November 2024, at 8:30am GMT, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Details of how to join the presentation will be included in the results announcement.

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

