Dina Brughmans to become new chair of the board of Campine

Regulated information -November 7th 2024 - 08:00

On its last meeting, the board of directors of Campine elected Dina Brughmans as new chair to succeed Patrick De Groote, who retires at the end of this year.

Dina Brughmans joined the board of Campine as an independent non-executive director in 2018 and has been active as well in the audit committee as in Campine’s remuneration committee. “I am delighted to have been elected as chair of Campine and am fully engaged to nurture further growth and prosperity of this beautiful company, its employees and all its stakeholders. Campine is a perfect example of circular economy that is so critical for the future generations” says Mrs Brughmans about her appointment as chair of the board of Campine.

The nomination will be effective 1/1/2025, as Mr De Groote expressed his will to retire from the board and consequently steps down on 31/12/2024. Mr De Groote has been on the board of Campine for 17 years and was one of the main driving forces to transform the company into what it became today. He was elected chairman of the board in 2016 and was instrumental in implementing a new business plan, amongst others including a change in management leadership. His contribution to the success of Campine is numerous and the list of achievements too long to highlight. During his term as chairman, Campine knew a period of growth and prosperity. Mr F.-W. Hempel, representing the majority shareholder, says “We are grateful to Mr De Groote for his commitment and the achievements Campine made during his Presidency. Mr De Groote was a great help, and we wish him good luck and good health for the future”.

“My journey as non-executive director and chairman of Campine has been exciting and rich in experiences” says Mr De Groote “I am proud of what we achieved, but I want to stress that it is an accomplishment from a whole team including the board, the management and by extension all the employees of the group. A special word of thanks goes to the main shareholder for his everlasting support and trust along the road. Finally, the encouragement of my family was an enduring help during this journey. Campine is a great company with still lots of potential in a world which evolves ever more in the direction of sustainability. Best wishes to all for a safe future.” he concludes.

Furthermore, the board of directors of Campine will propose to the general assembly in May 2025 to elect Mr Léonard Hempel as new board member. Mr Léonard Hempel, grandson of Mr F.-W. Hempel has been joining the board meetings as an apprentice since the beginning of 2023. The entrance of a next generation confirms the long term belief and interest in Campine from the majority shareholder, the F.-W. Hempel Family Foundation.

For further information you can contact Karin Leysen

(tel. no +32 14 60 15 49 / email: Karin.Leysen@campine.com)

