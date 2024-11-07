OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 NOVEMBER 2024 AT 9.15 A.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors reorganized and decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect new Board members

Organizing of the Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc ("OmaSp") has elected Jaana Sandström as Vice Chairperson of the Board to replace Jyrki Mäkynen, who resigned as a member of the Board of Directors on 5 November 2024. Jaakko Ossa will continue as Chairman.

At the same time, the Board of Directors decided to replace Jyrki Mäkynen on the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee with Aki Jaskari. After the election, the members of the Audit Committee are Jaakko Ossa, Jaana Sandström and Aki Jaskari and the members of the Remuneration Committee are Jaakko Ossa, Aila Hemminki and Aki Jaskari.

Extraordinary General Meeting:

The Board of Directors of OmaSp has decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to decide on new Board members and will take immediate measures to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting. The date of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the notice of the meeting shall be published as soon as possible.

Chairman of the Board, Jaakko Ossa:

“OmaSp's year has been very exceptional due to non-compliance with the guidelines observed in the spring and the request for investigation submitted by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA). The OmaSp Board of Directors has taken the situation very seriously and, as a result of the Board's prompt actions, an extensive action plan has been launched, among other things. The main focus of the action plan has been the development of risk management. As part of the necessary changes, the Board of Directors has also appointed a new CEO to implement the chosen strategy. During the ongoing process, the Board of Directors has listened to the owners and decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders."





Additional information:

Jaakko Ossa, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 044 0139

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 47 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.