Innofactor Plc Managers' Transactions, on November 7, 2024, at 9:30 Finnish time

Innofactor Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Onni Bidco Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Sami Ensio

Position: Chief Executive Officer

(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Antti Kummu

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Innofactor Oyj

LEI: 7437008OSKQFEDZYD835

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 83946/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007637

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(3): Volume: 294 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

(4): Volume: 60 Unit price: 1.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1354 Volume weighted average price: 1.68 EUR

Espoo, November 7, 2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Eija Theis, General Counsel

Additional information:

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 44 343 4278

eija.theis@innofactor.com

