Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the "Company") reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $10.6 million or $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, based on weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a near breakeven net income attributable to shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, Vantage had approximately $57.6 million in cash. This total includes $6.4 million of restricted cash and $12.4 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, on December 31, 2023, Vantage had $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash and $11.6 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "The third quarter marked important progress for the company. We successfully placed the Topaz Driller on contract, delivering it on time and within budget. We also continued the upgrades to the Platinum Explorer to improve its marketability. Additionally, we announced the sale of both the Topaz Driller and Soehanah for $190 million, along with three 3-year management and support agreements, further reinforcing our commitment to the managed services segment and strengthening the company’s balance sheet.”

Mr. Toma continued, “The $6.4 million in EBITDA generated this quarter, along with our key milestones achieved, reflects the efficiency of our operations and our organization’s ability to navigate through this transitional period”

Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com.





The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures



We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 35,264 $ 76,190 $ 129,593 $ 191,780 Management fees 2,973 6,086 14,196 13,775 Reimbursables and other 10,717 21,426 31,125 83,059 Total revenue 48,954 103,702 174,914 288,614 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 38,012 73,988 130,296 214,926 General and administrative 5,716 5,561 18,195 15,553 Depreciation 11,247 11,065 33,739 33,159 (Gain) loss on EDC Sale -

3 Total operating costs and expenses 54,975 90,614 182,230 263,641 Income (loss) from operations (6,021) 13,088 (7,316) 24,973 Other (expense) income Interest income 212 251 706 441 Interest expense and other financing charges (6,358) (5,343) (17,358) (16,247) Other, net 1,222 115 244 (20) Total other expense (4,924) (4,977) (16,408) (15,826) Income (loss) before income taxes (10,945) 8,111 (23,724) 9,147 Income tax provision (benefit) (342) 8,097 4,280 10,703 Net income (loss) (10,603) 14 (28,004) (1,556) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (5) 10 (314) (736) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (10,598) $ 4 $ (27,690) $ (820) EBITDA(1) $ 6,448 $ 24,268 $ 26,667 $ 58,112 Earnings (loss) per share Basic and Diluted $ (0.80) $ 0.00 $ (2.09) $ (0.06) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic 13,295 13,229 13,276 13,213 Diluted 13,295 13,323 13,276 13,213 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance. Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Supplemental Operating Data (in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 4,958 $ 7,366 $ 21,128 $ 15,088 Deepwater 20,119 26,056 66,383 69,174 Managed Rigs 47 17,825 4,569 52,084 Operations support 2,917 2,764 9,083 8,340 Reimbursables 9,971 19,977 29,133 70,240 Total operating costs and expenses $ 38,012 $ 73,988 $ 130,296 $ 214,926 Utilization Jackups 50.3% 67.2% 63.3% 83.4% Deepwater 49.4% 84.9% 53.7% 81.0% Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,169 $ 73,206 Restricted cash 1,071 1,828 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,799 and $5,434, respectively 69,831 74,113 Materials and supplies 56,151 46,704 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,423 37,423 Total current assets 209,645 233,274 Property and equipment Property and equipment 684,190 660,449 Accumulated depreciation (380,230) (352,357) Property and equipment, net 303,960 308,092 Operating lease ROU assets 518 1,084 Other assets 44,838 19,283 Total assets $ 558,961 $ 561,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 50,910 $ 62,245 Debt due within one year 25,000 - Other current liabilities 39,466 51,946 Total current liabilities 115,376 114,191 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $8,112 and $9,893 respectively 191,888 190,107 Other long-term liabilities 32,010 10,741 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,295,262 and 13,229,280 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 634,960 633,963 Accumulated deficit (416,213) (388,523) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 218,760 245,453 Noncontrolling interests 927 1,241 Total equity 219,687 246,694 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 558,961 $ 561,733 Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (28,004) $ (1,556) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 33,739 33,159 Amortization of debt financing costs 2,518 1,455 Share-based compensation expense 1,537 45 Loss on debt extinguishment - 703 Deferred income tax expense 193 994 Loss on disposal of assets 79 - Loss on EDC Sale - 3 Allowance for credit losses 365 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 3,917 (24,537) Materials and supplies (9,447) (6,723) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,000 (9,377) Other assets (27,676) 4,810 Accounts payable (11,335) 5,416 Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities 11,964 (15,822) Net cash used in operating activities (16,150) (11,430) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (29,766) (6,833) Proceeds from disposal of assets 80 - Net cash used in investing activities (29,686) (6,833) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes - 194,000 Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility 25,000 - Repayment of long-term debt - (180,000) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs (441) (246) Payments of dividend equivalents (3,272) (5,278) Debt issuance costs (1,833) (5,850) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 19,454 2,626 Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (26,382) (15,637) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 83,975 93,257 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 57,593 $ 77,620



Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (10,603) $ 14 $ (28,004) $ (1,556) Depreciation 11,247 11,065 33,739 33,159 Interest income (212) (251) (706) (441) Interest expense and other financing costs 6,358 5,343 17,358 16,247 Income tax provision (342) 8,097 4,280 10,703 EBITDA $ 6,448 $ 24,268 $ 26,667 $ 58,112













