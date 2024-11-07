Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Dubai, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DUBAI, November 7, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $10.6 million or $0.80 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, based on weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a near breakeven net income attributable to shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, Vantage had approximately $57.6 million in cash. This total includes $6.4 million of restricted cash and $12.4 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, on December 31, 2023, Vantage had $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash and $11.6 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "The third quarter marked important progress for the company. We successfully placed the Topaz Driller on contract, delivering it on time and within budget. We also continued the upgrades to the Platinum Explorer to improve its marketability. Additionally, we announced the sale of both the Topaz Driller and Soehanah for $190 million, along with three 3-year management and support agreements, further reinforcing our commitment to the managed services segment and strengthening the company’s balance sheet.”

Mr. Toma continued, “The $6.4 million in EBITDA generated this quarter, along with our key milestones achieved, reflects the efficiency of our operations and our organization’s ability to navigate through this transitional period”

Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and two premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, third party-owned drilling units. www.vantagedrilling.com. 


The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's reports or filings posted to its website or otherwise made available to its investors or creditors. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:
     Rafael Blattner
     Chief Financial Officer
     Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
     +971 4 449 34 28

               

                   

Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(In thousands, except per share data)  
(Unaudited)  
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2024 2023 2024 2023  
Revenue          
Contract drilling services $35,264  $76,190  $129,593  $191,780   
Management fees  2,973   6,086   14,196   13,775   
Reimbursables and other  10,717   21,426   31,125   83,059   
Total revenue  48,954   103,702   174,914   288,614   
Operating costs and expenses          
Operating costs  38,012   73,988   130,296   214,926   
General and administrative  5,716   5,561   18,195   15,553   
Depreciation  11,247   11,065   33,739   33,159   
(Gain) loss on EDC Sale  -
   -
   -
   3   
Total operating costs and expenses  54,975   90,614   182,230   263,641   
Income (loss) from operations       (6,021)         13,088         (7,316)      24,973   
Other (expense) income          
Interest income            212              251              706           441   
Interest expense and other financing charges       (6,358)          (5,343)       (17,358)    (16,247)   
Other, net         1,222              115              244           (20)   
Total other expense       (4,924)          (4,977)       (16,408)    (15,826)   
Income (loss) before income taxes     (10,945)           8,111       (23,724)        9,147   
Income tax provision (benefit)          (342)           8,097           4,280      10,703   
Net income (loss)     (10,603)                14       (28,004)      (1,556)   
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests              (5)                10            (314)         (736)   
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $   (10,598)  $               4  $    (27,690)  $      (820)   
           
EBITDA(1) $6,448  $24,268  $26,667  $58,112   
           
Earnings (loss) per share          
Basic and Diluted $(0.80)  $0.00  $(2.09)  $(0.06)   
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding,          
Basic  13,295   13,229   13,276   13,213   
           
Diluted  13,295   13,323   13,276   13,213   
           
(1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.  
           
                   
                   
         
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.
Supplemental Operating Data
(in thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
Operating costs and expenses        
Jackups $4,958  $7,366  $21,128  $15,088 
Deepwater  20,119   26,056   66,383   69,174 
Managed Rigs  47   17,825   4,569   52,084 
Operations support  2,917   2,764   9,083   8,340 
Reimbursables  9,971   19,977   29,133   70,240 
Total operating costs and expenses $38,012  $73,988  $130,296  $214,926 
Utilization        
Jackups  50.3%   67.2%   63.3%   83.4% 
Deepwater  49.4%   84.9%   53.7%   81.0% 
                 
                   
                   
           
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.          
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(In thousands, except share and par value information)          
(Unaudited)          
               
  September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023          
               
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $     51,169  $      73,206           
Restricted cash         1,071           1,828           
Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,799 and $5,434, respectively       69,831         74,113           
Materials and supplies       56,151         46,704           
Prepaid expenses and other current assets       31,423         37,423           
Total current assets     209,645       233,274           
Property and equipment              
Property and equipment     684,190       660,449           
Accumulated depreciation   (380,230)      (352,357)           
Property and equipment, net     303,960       308,092           
Operating lease ROU assets            518           1,084           
Other assets       44,838         19,283           
Total assets $   558,961  $    561,733           
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable $     50,910  $      62,245           
Debt due within one year       25,000                 -             
Other current liabilities       39,466         51,946           
Total current liabilities     115,376       114,191           
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $8,112 and $9,893 respectively     191,888       190,107           
Other long-term liabilities       32,010         10,741           
Shareholders' equity              
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,295,262 and 13,229,280 shares issued and outstanding, each period              13                13           
Additional paid-in capital     634,960       633,963           
Accumulated deficit   (416,213)      (388,523)           
Controlling interest shareholders' equity     218,760       245,453           
Noncontrolling interests            927           1,241           
Total equity     219,687       246,694           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $   558,961  $    561,733           
               
                   
                   
           
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows          
(In thousands)          
(Unaudited)          
  Nine Months Ended September 30,          
  2024 2023          
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net loss $   (28,004)  $       (1,556)           
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities              
Depreciation expense       33,739         33,159           
Amortization of debt financing costs         2,518           1,455           
Share-based compensation expense         1,537                45           
Loss on debt extinguishment              -                703           
Deferred income tax expense            193              994           
Loss on disposal of assets              79                 -             
Loss on EDC Sale              -                    3           
Allowance for credit losses            365                 -             
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Trade receivables, net         3,917        (24,537)           
Materials and supplies       (9,447)          (6,723)           
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         6,000          (9,377)           
Other assets     (27,676)           4,810           
Accounts payable     (11,335)           5,416           
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities       11,964        (15,822)           
Net cash used in operating activities     (16,150)        (11,430)           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Additions to property and equipment     (29,766)          (6,833)           
Proceeds from disposal of assets              80                 -             
Net cash used in investing activities     (29,686)          (6,833)           
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes              -         194,000           
Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility       25,000                 -             
Repayment of long-term debt              -        (180,000)           
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs          (441)             (246)           
Payments of dividend equivalents       (3,272)          (5,278)           
Debt issuance costs       (1,833)          (5,850)           
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities       19,454           2,626           
Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (26,382)        (15,637)           
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period       83,975         93,257           
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $     57,593  $      77,620           
               
                   
                   

 
  
Vantage Drilling International Ltd.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,  
Reconciliation of EBITDA 2024 2023 2024 2023  
Net income (loss) $ (10,603)  $            14  $  (28,004)  $  (1,556)   
Depreciation     11,247       11,065       33,739    33,159   
Interest income         (212)           (251)           (706)        (441)   
Interest expense and other financing costs       6,358          5,343       17,358    16,247   
Income tax provision         (342)          8,097         4,280    10,703   
EBITDA $     6,448  $    24,268  $    26,667  $ 58,112   




