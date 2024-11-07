Fruit Infused Water Market to cross $27.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The fruit-infused water market valuation is predicted to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

This fruit infused water industry focuses on beverages and drinks that enhance water’s flavor using natural ingredients like fruits and herbs, all without artificial components and added sugars. As health consciousness rises, consumers increasingly seek out natural, low-calorie beverages. The trend is evident in the growing preference for low-calorie drink options, reflecting a significant shift towards healthier choices.

Several factors are driving the growth of the fruit-infused water market, particularly the surging demand for low-calorie, healthier beverages and the growing inclination towards clean-label products. Many consumers are now actively trying to reduce sugar intake, steering clear of sugary sodas and artificial drinks. This shift is fostering a preference for healthier alternatives like fruit-infused water, which provides natural flavors and potential health benefits without added sugars or preservatives. The clean-label movement also plays a crucial role, as consumers gravitate towards products with transparent ingredient lists, further accelerating fruit infused water market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/11282

The fruit infused water market from the segment of citrus-infused water is anticipated to surpass USD 7.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of over 6.8% during the forecast period. Citrus flavors are highly appealing due to their refreshing taste and perceived health benefits. They are popular choices for consumers seeking tangy, natural flavors, making citrus-infused water a key segment in driving innovation and product diversity within the market.

The conventional fruit-infused water segment is expected to observe a CAGR of around 6.8% through 2032, with a projected market size of USD 17.2 billion. This segment appeals to a broad consumer base looking for simple and affordable beverages. Familiar flavors make these options accessible, enabling them to penetrate various market segments effectively.

The fruit infused water market from bottle segment is expected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR till 2032, reaching USD 13.1 billion. Convenience, portability, and aesthetic appeal drive consumer preferences for bottled fruit-infused water. Innovative bottle designs enhance user experience while aligning with health-conscious trends.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.4% up to 2032, with a market size of USD 11.5 billion. These retail channels play a crucial role by offering extensive selections of fruit-infused water products, enhancing visibility and accessibility.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/11282

The fruit infused water market is projected to hit USD 8.7 billion, with a 6.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Driven by increasing health awareness and a shift towards low-calorie beverages, this region benefits from a robust retail infrastructure and ongoing innovation in flavors and packaging.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Fruit Infused Water Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Key manufacturers

3.1.2 Distributors

3.1.3 Profit margins across the industry

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Increasing awareness about health and wellness

3.2.2 Innovation in flavors

3.2.3 Expansion of distribution channels

3.2.4 Market challenges

3.2.4.1 High production costs

3.2.4.2 Shelf life and storage issues

3.2.5 Market opportunity

3.2.5.1 New opportunities

3.2.5.2 Growth potential analysis

3.3 Raw material landscape

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2 Technology evolution

3.3.2.1 Sustainable manufacturing

3.3.2.1.1 Green practices

3.3.2.1.2 Decarbonization

3.3.3 Sustainability in raw materials

3.3.4 Pricing trends (USD/Ton), 2021 - 2032

3.3.4.1 North America

3.3.4.2 Europe

3.3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.4.4 Latin America

3.3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4 Regulations & market impact

3.5 Porter’s analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

China Orange Juice Market Size - By Product (Juice {Concentrate, Not From Concentrate}, Nectar, Still Drinks), By Storage Requirement (Normal Temperature, Chilled), By Distribution Channel & Forecast, 2024-2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/china-orange-juice-market

Birch Sap Market Size - By Processing Method, By Application, By Distribution Channel & Forecast, 2024-2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/birch-sap-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.