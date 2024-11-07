Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 50/2024

7 November 2024

On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 24 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024:







Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 31-10-2024 7,590 323.30 2,453,885 01-11-2024 20,500 322.95 6,620,502 04-11-2024 7,000 316.68 2,216,754 05-11-2024 5,314 317.75 1,688,535 06-11-2024 20,198 321.51 6,493,768 Accumulated for the period 60,602 - 19,473,444 Accumulated under the programme 60,602 - 19,473,444







Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,289,511 treasury shares corresponding to 4.6% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments