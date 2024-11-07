Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

| Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement  
No. 50/2024 

 7 November 2024 

On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.  

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 24 January 2024. 

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. 

The following transactions have been executed in the period 31 October 2024 to 6 November 2024: 



  Number of shares  Average purchase price, DKK  Transaction value, DKK 
31-10-2024    7,590    323.30    2,453,885  
01-11-2024  20,500    322.95    6,620,502  
04-11-2024    7,000    316.68    2,216,754  
05-11-2024    5,314    317.75    1,688,535  
06-11-2024  20,198    321.51    6,493,768  
Accumulated for the period  60,602   19,473,444 
Accumulated under the programme  60,602  19,473,444 



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix. 

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,289,511 treasury shares corresponding to 4.6% of the total share capital. 

Additional information 

For additional information, please contact: 

Netcompany Group A/S 

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24 

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87  

Attachments


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

50. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 50. Appendix - Information on all transactions

Related Links