Network Packet Brokers (NPBs) Industry Forecasts 2024-2028: Growth Opportunities in Cloud-based NPBs, Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions, and Growing Need for Holistic Portfolios

This research service provides an in-depth analysis of the global network packet brokers (NPBs) industry. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.

NPBs are segmented by product capacity, modules, end users, and geography. In an intensely competitive landscape, companies must bring products to market swiftly. 400 gig (G) NPBs is the fastest-growing segment, driven by unmatched throughput and network performance, and it is followed by the 100 G segment.

In addition, providing a holistic product portfolio that includes test access points (TAPs), probes, and other network-related products gives companies a competitive edge.



As networks become more complex, the demand for sophisticated NPBs will grow, and vendors must continuously upgrade their products with new features and functionalities. Adding intelligence to NPB products is vendors' key focus area. Moreover, owing to the increasing network complexity, demand for innovative products, including network packet slicing, data masking, and load balancing, is increasing.

Growth Opportunity Universe in Network Packet Brokers Market

Cloud-based NPBs

Mergers and Acquisitions

Growing Need for Holistic Portfolios

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Packet Brokers Industry

Ecosystem in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Distribution Channels

Companies to Action (C2A), Global Network Packet Brokers Market

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Capacity

Revenue Forecast by Modules

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Best Practices Recognition in the Global Network Packet Brokers Market

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

