MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference call 14 November at 10.00 CET about Q3 2024

MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for Q3 2024 on 14 November 2024 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CET) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at www.mthh.dk, where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 531691.

Denmark +45 78768490 UK +44 203-7696819 US +1 646-787-0157





Additional information:

Phone +45 31 21 68 72.

