RadNet’s DeepHealth, Inc. Signs First Customer Commitment to Deploy a Suite of Solutions Powered by DeepHealth OS

ONRAD, Inc., a full-service radiology provider to more than 120 hospitals, radiology groups, and imaging centers across the U.S. will implement the first suite of diagnostic solutions powered by DeepHealth OS, a pioneering cloud-native operating system.

ONRAD seeks to streamline its diagnostic workflows by providing seamless data integration across clinical and operational workflows and enabling interoperability across different systems, devices, and applications.

RadNet’s DeepHealth integrated portfolio of AI-powered health informatics built on the cloud-native DeepHealth OS aims to address challenges across the radiology value chain and provide personalized access to unified clinical and operational data and insights, to improve patient and staff experiences and outcomes.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, announced today that ONRAD, Inc. (“ONRAD”), a national full-service radiology provider has selected RadNet’s DeepHealth OS to advance its next generation of radiology services. By utilizing the cloud-native and modular capabilities of DeepHealth OS, ONRAD will implement a customized solutions roadmap targeted to streamline its clinical and operational workflows, enhancing productivity, and ultimately improving patient outcomes through AI-powered, unified data integration.

ONRAD manages more than 1.4 million exams annually and provides comprehensive radiology services to over 120 customer facilities in the U.S., including teleradiology, onsite radiologist staffing, interventional radiology, Quality Assurance/peer review reading, and payor billing.

“We were looking for an innovative, well capitalized technology partner who is committed to commercializing leading-edge radiology solutions,” said Dave Engert, President and CEO of ONRAD. “As our operations expand rapidly, the scalability and reliability of DeepHealth’s cloud-native architecture will play a crucial role in meeting our evolving needs. By transitioning our operations from traditional radiological technologies to pioneering the deployment of a cloud-native imaging workflow ecosystem powered by AI, we are committed to enhancing care delivery for both patients and providers,” Mr. Engert added.

DeepHealth OS is a modular, secure, and scalable cloud-native operating system that creates personalized AI-powered workspaces for teams working across the radiology workflow. The workspaces give all stakeholders access to integrated data in a connected workflow and secure environment, enhancing collaboration, access, and efficiency for radiologists, technologists, and clinical and operating staff.

ONRAD will implement various solutions enabled by DeepHealth OS, including a streamlined and fast viewer, enhanced technology functionalities, and smart reporting features. Additionally, DeepHealth OS will enable ONRAD with efficient integration of proprietary and third-party AI applications into a single Diagnostic Workspace. DeepHealth OS is designed to be interoperable with existing hardware and software systems as a result of its modular and cloud-native architecture.

“We are gratified that ONRAD has chosen DeepHealth OS to power its enhanced radiology services,” stated Kees Wesdorp, PhD, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health division. “With our DeepHealth solutions, we seek to enable an integrated radiology workflow that harnesses advanced AI to address both clinical and operational challenges in high-volume care settings, empowering breakthroughs in care by unlocking the value of imaging. The heart of our portfolio, DeepHealth OS, empowers us to build solutions tailored to different customer needs, all while delivering the latest technology at scale in a way that is human-centric and intuitive to use,” he added.

DeepHealth solutions are trusted by radiologists and healthcare providers across the globe. Key elements of DeepHealth technology are currently used by over 350 customers worldwide. DeepHealth OS serves as the anchor to DeepHealth’s integrated portfolio of health informatics solutions designed to increase operational efficiency, clinical confidence, and better delivery of care. It aims to drive the evolution of existing technologies and systems by promoting the adoption of cloud and AI applications in radiology operations, effectively catering to diverse customer settings and technology environments.

DeepHealth OS will be formally launched and demonstrated at the Radiological Society of North America (“RSNA”) conference in Chicago in December 2024.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 10,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

About DeepHealth, Inc.

DeepHealth is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet's Digital Health division. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth and Kheiron breast AI, and Quantib prostate and brain AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in lung, breast, prostate, and brain health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system - DeepHealth OS - that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

