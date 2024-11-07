Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2025 Results

Revenue of $283.8 Million in Q2, Ahead of Outlook

Diluted EPS of $1.09 in Q2, Up 2% Versus Prior Year

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of Approximately $125 Million in First Six Months, Up Approximately 13%; Reduced Debt by $75 Million and Repurchased $38 Million Shares Year-to-Date

Reaffirming Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Revenue, Earnings, and Cash Flow Outlook

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its second quarter and first six months ended September 30, 2024.

“Our second quarter results exceeded our sales and earnings expectations thanks to the strength of our diverse portfolio of market-leading brands and the benefits of our disciplined capital deployment strategy. Second quarter revenues were stronger than expected, primarily due to solid growth in our International and Canadian businesses, which largely offset Clear Eyes® supply constraints. In addition, strong double-digit free cash flow growth enabled us to repurchase additional shares in the second quarter and continue reducing debt and leverage,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Reported revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $283.8 million decreased 0.9% from $286.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for Clear Eyes as well as declines in the Cough & Cold and Analgesic categories, partially offset by continued strong growth in the International OTC segment.

Reported net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totaled $54.4 million compared to the prior year second quarter of $53.6 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.09 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.07 in the prior year comparable period.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

Reported revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $550.9 million and compared to revenues of $565.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2024. Revenues decreased 2.6% versus the prior year comparable period. The revenue performance for the first six months reflected the anticipated limited ability to supply strong demand for Clear Eyes and declines in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories, partially offset by continued strong growth in the International OTC segment.

Reported net income for the first six months of fiscal 2025 totaled $103.4 million, or $99.4 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, versus the prior year comparable period net income of $106.8 million. Diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.06 and $1.98, respectively, for the first six months of fiscal 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.13 in the prior year comparable period.

The adjustment to the first six months of fiscal 2025 relates to a discrete tax item in the first quarter pertaining to the release of a reserve for an uncertain tax position due to the statute of limitations expiring.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for second quarter fiscal 2025 was $69.8 million, an increase compared to $62.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $67.8 million increased compared to $59.5 million in the prior year second quarter. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $124.6 million, compared to $110.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first six months of fiscal 2025 was $121.4 million compared to $106.1 million in the prior year comparable period.

In the second quarter fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares at a total investment of approximately $12.0 million. The Company's net debt position as of September 30, 2024 was approximately $1.0 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.7x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $239.8 million for the second quarter fiscal 2025 decreased 1.9% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $244.4 million. The anticipated revenue decline reflected the limited ability to fully supply demand for Clear Eyes and declines in the Cough & Cold and Analgesics categories.

For the first six months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC segment were $472.1 million, which compared to $490.6 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was attributable to lower sales in the Cough & Cold and Women’s Health categories, as well as the limited ability to fully supply demand for Clear Eyes.

International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal second quarter 2025 revenues of $44.0 million increased 5.0% compared to $41.9 million reported in the prior year comparable period, and increased 4.4% excluding the effects of foreign currency. The performance was led by strong growth for the Hydralyte® brand.

For the first six months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $78.8 million, an increase of approximately 5% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $75.1 million. The performance was led by strong growth for the Hydralyte® brand.

Commentary and Reaffirmed Outlook for Fiscal 2025

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second quarter results were slightly ahead of revenue and earnings expectations and have us set up well to achieve our previously stated fiscal 2025 outlook for sales, adjusted earnings, and cash flow.”

“We continue to benefit from a diverse portfolio of brands and anticipate second half revenue growth which builds on our first half momentum in the international segment as well as benefitting from continued improvements for the Women’s Health category. We expect these positive trends to more than offset the continued supply constraints for Clear Eyes, where we are working closely with our suppliers to meet the robust long-term demand outlook we see for this brand. Regarding profitability, we’re anticipating full-year adjusted EPS to be at the higher end of our outlook thanks to disciplined capital allocation and strong free cash flows that enabled lower interest expense and shares outstanding.”

“We will continue to execute on our business model that is focused on long-term brand-building and leveraging our cash generation. With this proven strategy and strong balance sheet we are well positioned to maximize shareholder value through disciplined capital deployment,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Revenue $1,125 to $1,140 million Organic Revenue Growth Approximately 1% Adjusted Diluted E.P.S. $4.40 to $4.46 Free Cash Flow $240 million or more

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "momentum," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," “trends,” “positioned,” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company’s disciplined capital deployment, the Company’s ability to execute on its brand-building strategy, the growth of the International OTC segment, the timing and extent of supply chain challenges, and the Company’s ability to maximize shareholder value. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023 2024

2023 Total Revenues $ 283,785 $ 286,316 $ 550,927 $ 565,625 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 124,041 124,324 242,738 246,978 Cost of sales depreciation 2,362 1,972 4,785 3,954 Cost of sales 126,403 126,296 247,523 250,932 Gross profit 157,382 160,020 303,404 314,693 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 41,409 40,102 80,774 76,333 General and administrative 26,067 25,997 54,977 53,684 Depreciation and amortization 5,567 5,671 11,268 11,232 Total operating expenses 73,043 71,770 147,019 141,249 Operating income 84,339 88,250 156,385 173,444 Other expense Interest expense, net 12,281 17,606 25,418 35,325 Other expense (income), net 395 229 891 (1,009 ) Total other expense, net 12,676 17,835 26,309 34,316 Income before income taxes 71,663 70,415 130,076 139,128 Provision for income taxes 17,286 16,856 26,631 32,293 Net income $ 54,377 $ 53,559 $ 103,445 $ 106,835 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.08 $ 2.08 $ 2.15 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.07 $ 2.06 $ 2.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 49,652 49,687 49,768 49,727 Diluted 49,998 50,081 50,132 50,138 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments 4,799 (3,784 ) 7,959 (4,430 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 4,799 (3,784 ) 7,959 (4,430 ) Comprehensive income $ 59,176 $ 49,775 $ 111,404 $ 102,405





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) September 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,540 $ 46,469 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,179 and $16,377, respectively 163,547 176,775 Inventories 156,225 138,717 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,396 13,082 Total current assets 380,708 375,043 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,920 76,507 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,551 11,285 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 212 1,541 Goodwill 529,225 527,733 Intangible assets, net 2,316,542 2,320,583 Other long-term assets 6,727 5,725 Total Assets $ 3,316,885 $ 3,318,417 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 31,172 38,979 Accrued interest payable 15,708 15,763 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,560 4,658 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 91 1,494 Other accrued liabilities 57,375 56,154 Total current liabilities 106,906 117,048 Long-term debt, net 1,051,586 1,125,804 Deferred income tax liabilities 414,865 403,596 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,517 7,528 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 126 172 Other long-term liabilities 5,124 9,185 Total Liabilities 1,585,124 1,663,333 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,731,761 1,655,084 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,316,885 $ 3,318,417





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income $ 103,445 $ 106,835 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,053 15,186 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 83 191 Deferred and other income taxes 4,364 9,721 Amortization of debt origination costs 882 2,302 Stock-based compensation costs 5,559 7,834 Non-cash operating lease cost 3,430 2,816 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,191 4,415 Inventories (16,471 ) 223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,787 (3,814 ) Accounts payable (7,596 ) (18,820 ) Accrued liabilities 584 (11,764 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,771 ) (3,493 ) Other (964 ) (1,085 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 124,576 110,547 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,179 ) (4,411 ) Other (978 ) 3,800 Net cash used in investing activities (4,157 ) (611 ) Financing Activities Term loan repayments (75,000 ) (85,000 ) Payments of finance leases (1,688 ) (1,403 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,592 9,183 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (5,832 ) (5,508 ) Repurchase of common stock (37,794 ) (25,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (116,722 ) (107,728 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,374 (630 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,071 1,578 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 46,469 58,489 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 51,540 $ 60,067 Interest paid $ 25,551 $ 33,706 Income taxes paid $ 18,691 $ 25,118





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 239,811 $ 43,974 $ 283,785 Cost of sales 107,782 18,621 126,403 Gross profit 132,029 25,353 157,382 Advertising and marketing 34,889 6,520 41,409 Contribution margin $ 97,140 $ 18,833 $ 115,973 Other operating expenses 31,634 Operating income $ 84,339

*Intersegment revenues of $0.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 472,127 $ 78,800 $ 550,927 Cost of sales 213,341 34,182 247,523 Gross profit 258,786 44,618 303,404 Advertising and marketing 68,642 12,132 80,774 Contribution margin $ 190,144 $ 32,486 $ 222,630 Other operating expenses 66,245 Operating income $ 156,385

*Intersegment revenues of $1.6 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 244,423 $ 41,893 $ 286,316 Cost of sales 107,466 18,830 126,296 Gross profit 136,957 23,063 160,020 Advertising and marketing 35,389 4,713 40,102 Contribution margin $ 101,568 $ 18,350 $ 119,918 Other operating expenses 31,668 Operating income $ 88,250

*Intersegment revenues of $0.6 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare International

OTC Healthcare Consolidated Total segment revenues* $ 490,566 $ 75,059 $ 565,625 Cost of sales 217,542 33,390 250,932 Gross profit 273,024 41,669 314,693 Advertising and marketing 66,790 9,543 76,333 Contribution margin $ 206,234 $ 32,126 $ 238,360 Other operating expenses 64,916 Operating income $ 173,444

* Intersegment revenues of $2.0 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income before normalized tax rate adjustment.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,060,000 at September 30, 2024) less cash and cash equivalents ($51,540 at September 30, 2024). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 283,785 $ 286,316 $ 550,927 $ 565,625 Revenue Change (0.9 )% (2.6 )% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency exchange rates — (165 ) — (334 ) Total adjustments — (165 ) — (334 ) Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 283,785 $ 286,151 $ 550,927 $ 565,291 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change (0.8 )% (2.5 )%

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 54,377 $ 53,559 $ 103,445 $ 106,835 Interest expense, net 12,281 17,606 25,418 35,325 Provision for income taxes 17,286 16,856 26,631 32,293 Depreciation and amortization 7,929 7,643 16,053 15,186 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 91,873 $ 95,664 $ 171,547 $ 189,639 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 32.4 % 33.4 % 31.1 % 33.5 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

2024

Diluted

EPS 2023

2023

Diluted

EPS 2024 2024

Diluted

EPS 2023

2023

Diluted

EPS (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS $ 54,377 $ 1.09 $ 53,559 $ 1.07 $ 103,445 $ 2.06 $ 106,835 $ 2.13 Adjustments: Normalized tax rate adjustment (1) — — — — (4,030 ) (0.08 ) — — Total adjustments — — — — (4,030 ) (0.08 ) — — Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 54,377 $ 1.09 $ 53,559 $ 1.07 $ 99,415 $ 1.98 $ 106,835 $ 2.13





(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 54,377 $ 53,559 $ 103,445 $ 106,835 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 16,045 19,862 30,371 38,050 Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (622 ) (10,961 ) (9,240 ) (34,338 ) Total adjustments 15,423 8,901 21,131 3,712 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 69,800 62,460 124,576 110,547 Purchases of property and equipment (2,027 ) (2,934 ) (3,179 ) (4,411 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 67,773 $ 59,526 $ 121,397 $ 106,136

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS:

Low High Projected FY'25 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 4.48 $ 4.54 Adjustments: Normalized tax rate adjustment (1) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Projected FY'25 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 4.40 $ 4.46





(1) Income tax adjustment to adjust for discrete income tax items.

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: