Industrial Roboverse Industry Research Report 2024: Operational Efficiency Gains Driving Transformational Growth Due to the Rising Labor Shortage, Pushing Industries to Automate Tasks

This study explores industrial robotics' potential growth opportunities. The global workforce shortage and customers' growing interest in automation are significant drivers for the adoption of robots, which are being deployed across several industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, and agriculture. A few countries have created road maps for robotic automation, and several government policies are also aiding adoption. The benefits of adopting robots include improved process efficiency, consistency, and quality.

This study outlines factors driving and restraining the growth of the global industrial roboverse and their anticipated impact throughout the forecast period (2024-2028). Trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), ease of programming, cloud computing, and advanced vision sensors will augment robots' operational and decision-making capabilities. Industrial robotics enables flexible manufacturing, contributing to the larger context of sustainability.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Roboverse



Disruptive Technologies

Why

Digitalization of factories is gradually exerting an influence on the skills required, and the current workforce is not equipped to handle these emerging requirements.

A significant percentage of the workforce in manufacturing is approaching retirement age, and as they retire, a vast amount of experience and knowledge will be lost.

The growing emphasis on sustainability augments skills complexity and will require knowledge of green technologies and energy efficiency practices.

Analyst Perspective

With interest in automation expected to increase during the next decade, collaboration and simplification will become key factors.

As SMEs consider automation, a plug-and-play model that does not require prior programming knowledge will be preferred.

The evolution of human-robot collaboration will see workers and robots working in tandem in fence-less working environments.

Transformative Megatrends

Why

AI is providing the means to achieve efficiency and precision that was previously unattainable. Advancements in AI/ML will play a key role in the future of robotics.

AI/ML helps robots in decision-making, improves object handling, heightens autonomous capabilities, and augments task efficiency.

Integrating data from vision systems and other sensors will enhance robot navigation and perception.

Analyst Perspective

The emergence of generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) is paving the way for improved human-robot interactions.

Reinforcement learning will enhance robotic navigation, manipulation, and coordination. AI-processed sensor data will support reinforcement learning.

With a massive push to develop humanoid robots in China, advancements in AI/ML and vision systems will greatly drive this industry.

Internal Challenges

Why

Accounting for more than 50% of global robot sales in 2022 and 2023, China is creating a robotic revolution.

Chinese companies are venturing into certain product markets previously catered to only by the top robotic participants.

Furthermore, technology advancements such as AI are spurring a wave of new entrants, resulting in a crowded market.

Analyst Perspective

Chinese companies will penetrate other regional markets and accelerate expansion during the short term as they bridge the gap in terms of quality.

Consolidation is expected as large robot manufacturers acquire new entrants.

Government policies in China will continue to drive investments in robotics. China is expected to become the robotics hub, and stakeholders will reconfigure their global supply chains.

Vendor Landscape



Associations

Association for Advancing Automation

VDMA

Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International

Japan Robotics Association

Korea Association of Robot Industry

International Federation of Robotics

System Integrators

enVista

JR Automation

Invio Automation

Jabil Inc.

Optimation

Bastian Solutions

TW Automation

RNA Automation Limited

OEMs

ABB

Fanuc

Kuka

Locus Robotics

ANYbotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Staubli International

Yaskawa

Kinova Inc.

Boston Dynamics

Rethink Robotics

Clearpath Robotics

Universal Robots

Relay Robotics

Denso Robotics

AUBO (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co.

Doosan Robotics

Omron

AGILOX Services

Comau

Component Manufacturers

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

Siemens

Moxa Inc.

Schunk SE

Bosch Rexroth

Basler

Software Developers

Visual Coponents

Vention

OnRobot

MiR

Octopuz

Vecna Robotics

GreyOrange

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Roboverse

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Industrial Roboverse: Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Robots' Functional Innovations

Evolving Technology Landscape

Megatrends

Vendor Landscape

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Collaborative Robots

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-powered Robotics

Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability in Robotics

List of Figures

Industrial Roboverse: Key Applications, 2024

Industrial Roboverse: Growth Drivers, Global, 2024-2028

Industrial Roboverse: Growth Restraints, Global, 2024-2028

