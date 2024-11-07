Mauritius Financial Services Sector Report 2024: Competitive Environment, Local and International Influencing Factors, Industry Associations, Outlook, Industry Value Chain

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Financial Services Sector in Mauritius 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the financial services sector in Mauritius includes comprehensive information on the central bank, development banks, commercial banks, and other licensed and non-licensed related service providers. It discusses financial inclusion, sectoral contribution to the economy, the state of the industry, key trends and issues, notable players, corporate actions and influencing factors.

There are profiles of 29 companies including major South African and international banks in Mauritius such as Standard Bank, Investec and HSBC, local development banks such as the Development Bank of Mauritius and The Mauritius Housing Company, and local banks and financial services companies such as Mauritius Commercial Bank, SBM, AfrAsia, CIM Financial Services, MCB Leasing and ABC Banking.



Although cash and cheques are still widely used, online banking transactions and mobile banking are increasing, and in-person banking is declining. Diversification of revenue to include insurance services, investment management, wealth advisory services and loyalty/rewards programmes. Greater focus on microfinance for low-income groups and small business. Increasing focus on sustainability and exposure to climate change risks, and on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Non-traditional players, including retailers, telecommunications companies, and tech companies, are increasingly providing financial services. The acceleration of digital banking, with a growing focus on fintech. The use of technologies such as blockchain and AI is rising.



Challenges



Evolving money-laundering and terrorism financing risks. Fraud, including cybersecurity risks, pose a threat to the sector and its customers. Increased competition from Rwanda, Kenya, Dubai, Singapore, Luxembourg and India's Gift City international financial services centre and special economic zone. Lenders are at higher risk of bad debt and credit losses, due to economic pressures.



Introduction



Mauritius has the highest level of financial inclusion in Africa. Strategically located at the crossroads of Africa and Asia, it is an important regional financial services hub and an international financial jurisdiction of growing importance. It provides offshore, onshore and hybrid financial services, including cross-border business facilitation and investment, fund administration, corporate banking, global business services, private banking and wealth management. Banks' solvency and liquidity buffers have remained well above minimum regulatory requirements. The financial services sector is the single largest contributor to GDP and the primary driver of the economy.



Opportunities



Development of green bonds, and other sustainable financial products. Expanding solutions for foreign corporate business, specifically companies from India. Microfinance, including products customised for SMEs. Private wealth management services, including offshore banking, is a high-growth segment. The development of digital banking products and fintech apps. The growth of intra-African trade offers opportunities for banks to provide trade finance. The regulation of virtual assets allows for the development of new trading and investment platforms.



Outlook



Stronger tax laws have not significantly undermined the attractiveness of Mauritius as an international financial jurisdiction. Cross-border business activities are expected to remain robust. Private wealth is expected to remain buoyant, supported by the growing African mass affluent market. As the sector becomes increasingly digitised, the use of cash and cheques is expected to become less prevalent. With more fintech companies entering the country, the financial services sector is expected to become increasingly competitive and innovative. The sector has a strong focus on sustainability and its banking system is sufficiently resilient to withstand liquidity stresses.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Corporate Actions

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental Issues

7.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.6. Government Support



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites



Summary of Notable Players

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

AfrAsia Bank Ltd

Bank of Mauritius

Bank One Ltd

Bayport Management Ltd

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

British American Exchange Co Ltd

Change Express Ltd

CIM Financial Services Ltd

Development Bank of Mauritius Ltd

HSBC Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

Investec Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

La Prudence Leasing Finance Co Ltd

MauBank Ltd

Mauritius Civil Service Mutual Aid Association Ltd (The)

Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (The)

Mauritius Housing Company Ltd

Mauritius Post Foreign Exchange Co Ltd

MCB Leasing Ltd

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

Shibani Finance Co Ltd

SICOM Financial Services Ltd

Silver Bank Ltd

SPICE Finance Ltd

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

Standard Chartered Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

Swan Forex Ltd

