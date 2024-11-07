Double Cashback: Bybit Card Turbocharges 11.11 Celebration with Rewards Galore

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, starts the season of harvest with bountiful rewards for Bybit Card holders in this year’s “Double 11” (11.11) festivities. Bybit’s week-long event promises elevated cashback and exciting bonuses for users, making every swipe of the Bybit Card more worthwhile this 11.11.

Dubbed Double 11, Nov. 11 marks a grassroot consumer festival and shopping day originated from Asia, and has since become a global phenomenon. From today to Nov. 14 (4:00 PM UTC), the 11.11 Bybit Card Blowout event brings exclusive perks tailored for both new and existing cardholders. From 50% cashback to double the cashback, every Bybit user eligible for the branded Mastercard debit card has an option to boost their rewards this season:

Event Highlights:

New Bybit Users can register for the event, apply for a Bybit Card, make an initial deposit of at least 100 USDT, and spend $50 to receive $25 cashback.

can register for the event, apply for a Bybit Card, make an initial deposit of at least 100 USDT, and spend $50 to receive $25 cashback. Existing Bybit Users can apply for a Bybit Card and earn $5 cashback after spending $50.

can apply for a Bybit Card and earn $5 cashback after spending $50. Current Bybit Cardholders can enjoy double cashback on all eligible purchases on Double 11 for one day only, terms and conditions apply.

can enjoy double cashback on all eligible purchases on Double 11 for one day only, terms and conditions apply. Spread the love: Users can refer friends to join and get a Bybit Card for a reward of 20 USDT each in referral bonuses .

“The Bybit Card is relatively young even by crypto industry’s standards, which makes our community’s support all the more meaningful. This Double 11, we’re showing our gratitude with new rewards for cardholders and opportunities to extend those benefits to friends and family. With the Bybit Card, we remain committed to crafting a seamless and rewarding financial journey,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Available in multiple regions, the Bybit Card supports mainstream cryptocurrencies and multiple fiat currencies, and boasts tiered rewards including up to 10% cashback. Offering a convenient way to make the best of their crypto assets, the Bybit Card is a preferred choice for crypto holders around the world, affording access to the Mastercard network of 90 million merchants globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

