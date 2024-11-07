First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced the Company’s management team will host investor meetings and speak at the following investor conferences in November:
- J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
Location: New York City
Webcast: 8:50am ET
- RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Location: New York City
Webcast: 1:20pm ET
Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.
