Applied Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- NDA and MAA for govorestat for treatment of Classic Galactosemia under FDA Priority Review and EMA review; PDUFA target action date of November 28, 2024, and EMA decision expected in Q1 2025



- NDA submission for govorestat for the treatment of SORD Deficiency under Accelerated Approval expected in early Q1 2025



NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are proud of the significant progress we’ve made this quarter as we prepare for a transformational year ahead, with a focus on transitioning from a clinical-stage company to a commercial organization. With regulatory submissions for govorestat underway in two rare disease indications of urgent unmet need, Classic Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency, we continue to thoughtfully execute our pre-launch initiatives,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. “As we approach the final stages of the NDA review process for Classic Galactosemia in parallel with a near-term NDA submission for SORD Deficiency, we remain confident in the promise of govorestat and its ability to address the underlying mechanisms of both diseases. We look forward to the opportunity to bring govorestat to patients in 2025.”

Recent Highlights

NDA Review of Govorestat for the Treatment of Classic Galactosemia Ongoing with PDUFA Target Action Date of November 28, 2024; MAA under CHMP Review by EMA. The New Drug Application (NDA) review of govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia remains ongoing within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Division of Rare Diseases and Medical Genetics with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 28, 2024. Govorestat was previously granted Pediatric Rare Disease designation and will qualify for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) upon approval. The Company has also submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for govorestat for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was validated in December 2023 and remains under review by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The review remains within the Day 120 clock stop period and the Company expects a decision by the EMA early in the first quarter of 2025. The NDA and MAA submission packages are supported by rapid and sustained reduction in galactitol, which resulted in a meaningful benefit on clinical outcomes across pediatric patients, alongside a favorable safety profile. The submission packages include clinical outcomes data from the Phase 3 registrational ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study in children aged 2-17 with Galactosemia, the Phase 1/2 ACTION-Galactosemia study in adult patients with Galactosemia, and preclinical data. If approved, govorestat would be the first medication indicated for the treatment of Galactosemia and would be Applied Therapeutics’ first commercial product.





Following a Type C meeting with the Neurology I Division of the FDA to align on the regulatory path forward for govorestat for the treatment of SORD Deficiency, the Company expects to submit an NDA early in the first quarter of 2025. The review and potential approval of govorestat for the treatment of SORD is independent of the ongoing review of govorestat for Classic Galactosemia. If govorestat is approved for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia, the regulatory submission for the treatment of SORD will be submitted as a supplementary New Drug Application (sNDA). Patients in the Phase 3 INSPIRE study have been transitioned to open-label govorestat treatment and will be followed for additional safety data generation. Highlighted Clinical Data and Development Characterization of Govorestat for the Treatment of Classic Galactosemia at Medical Conferences. In the third and fourth quarters of 2024, the Company presented at the 2024 Annual Symposium of the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) and the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting 2024. The presentations highlighted the mechanism of disease pathogenesis for Classic Galactosemia, the design of the first clinical outcomes study in Classic Galactosemia and the results of the ACTION-Galactosemia Kids study.



Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $98.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $49.9 million at December 31, 2023.



totaled $98.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $49.9 million at December 31, 2023. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $14.8 million, compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of approximately $4.0 million was primarily related to an increase in clinical, pre-clinical and regulatory expense related to govorestat, an increase in drug manufacturing and formulation costs related to the release of legacy accruals in prior year that did occur in current year, and an overall increase in personnel and stock-based compensation expenses.



for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $14.8 million, compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of approximately $4.0 million was primarily related to an increase in clinical, pre-clinical and regulatory expense related to govorestat, an increase in drug manufacturing and formulation costs related to the release of legacy accruals in prior year that did occur in current year, and an overall increase in personnel and stock-based compensation expenses. General and administrative expenses were $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of approximately $10.3 million was primarily related to an increase in legal and professional fees of $1.7 million, an increase in commercial expenses to support planned commercialization of govorestat of $6.8 million, an increase in personnel and stock-based compensation expenses of $1.4 million due to increased headcount, and an increase in other miscellaneous expense of $0.5 million due to an overall increase in data storage costs to support planned commercialization, offset by a decrease in insurance expenses.



were $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase of approximately $10.3 million was primarily related to an increase in legal and professional fees of $1.7 million, an increase in commercial expenses to support planned commercialization of govorestat of $6.8 million, an increase in personnel and stock-based compensation expenses of $1.4 million due to increased headcount, and an increase in other miscellaneous expense of $0.5 million due to an overall increase in data storage costs to support planned commercialization, offset by a decrease in insurance expenses. Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $68.6 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $42.4 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted common share, for the third quarter 2023.



About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) As of As of September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,867 $ 49,898 Security deposits and leasehold improvements 253 254 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,483 4,234 Total current assets 104,603 54,386 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,963 447 TOTAL ASSETS $ 106,566 $ 54,833 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 264 $ 429 Accounts payable 2,837 1,742 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,489 15,286 Warrant liabilities 82,377 53,725 Total current liabilities 98,967 71,182 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 1,707 38 Clinical holdback - long-term portion — 759 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,707 797 Total liabilities 100,674 71,979 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and 200,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023; 116,356,474 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 84,869,832 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 11 8 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Additional paid-in capital 624,098 451,432 Accumulated deficit (618,217 ) (468,586 ) Total stockholders' equity/(deficit) 5,892 (17,146 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT) $ 106,566 $ 54,833



