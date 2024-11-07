PLUG TO BROADCAST 2024 PLUG SYMPOSIUM ON NOVEMBER 13, 2024

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, invites the public to join the 2024 Plug Symposium, streaming live on November 13, 2024. The event, themed Plug Doing Real Things, will showcase Plug’s advancements in real-world applications driving the green hydrogen economy.

● Date: November 13, 2024

● Program Time: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm ET

● Register here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4709318/2EB78C1AF5AAF63684C7F1DF68A30983?partnerref=CorpHomePage

Participants can also register directly via the Plug Power website at www.plugpower.com . For those unable to stream the live broadcast, a replay of the 2024 Plug Symposium will be available for a limited time after the event concludes.

