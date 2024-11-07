Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced third quarter 2024 financial and operating results.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Glo Fiber Expansion Markets1 experienced growth in a number of key metrics:
- Added approximately 6,000 subscribers in the third quarter of 2024, ending the quarter with over 59,000 subscribers.
- Passings grew approximately 22,000 to a total of approximately 320,000.
- Revenue grew $5.8 million or 62% to $15.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding Horizon markets, revenue grew 56% over the same period in 2023.
- Integration of Horizon ahead of schedule and on track to exceed synergy targets.
“We had a record quarter for Glo Fiber net additions and revenue driving top line revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “We made great progress with the integration of our Horizon acquisition, converting four of the six Horizon back-office systems to-date with clear line of sight to finish the integration in early 2025. We now expect to realize $11 million in annual synergy savings. We expect Glo Fiber and synergies will be key growth catalysts in 2025 and drivers of margin expansion.”
Third Quarter 2024 Results
- Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 grew $20.2 million, or 30.0%, to $87.6 million, primarily driven by $16.9 million of revenue resulting from the acquisition of Horizon. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew $3.3 million or 4.9% primarily driven by Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.3 million partially offset by declines in commercial fiber and Incumbent Broadband Markets2 Residential & SMB revenue. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth was driven by a 54% increase in broadband data subscribers and an 7% increase in broadband data Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”). Commercial Fiber revenue decreased, as expected, due to the previously disclosed decline in T-Mobile revenue from prior period backhaul circuit disconnects as part of decommissioning the former Sprint network. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue declined 3% due to lower video and other revenue.
- Cost of services for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased approximately $8.1 million, or 31.0%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.6 million of cost of services from Horizon partially offset by $0.4 million decline in the legacy Shentel markets due primarily to lower programming costs as customers continue to migrate to video service alternatives.
- Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $5.1 million, or 22.0%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $3.7 million of selling, general and administrative costs from Horizon and higher advertising and sales headcount to support the Glo Fiber expansion.
- Integration and acquisition expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $0.5 million compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by non-recurring acquisition-related costs related to the Horizon acquisition and integration.
- Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2024, increased $11.6 million, or 71.7%, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily driven by $8.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense resulting from Horizon. The remaining increase in depreciation and amortization expense is attributable to the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.
- Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared with net loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion and higher interest expense from higher borrowings.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased to $26.6 million, representing a $6.3 million, or 31.3%, increase compared with the three months ended September 30, 2023. The former Horizon markets contributed $4.7 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $1.7 million, or 8.3%, driven by the previously disclosed revenue growth partially offset by higher sales and marketing expenses to support new Glo Fiber markets. Adjusted EBITDA margins grew sequentially from 27% in the second quarter to 30% in the third quarter.
- Total homes passed grew 23,800 to approximately 554,000 including 320,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 234,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets broadband data subscriber net additions was approximately 6,000. Incumbent Broadband Markets data subscriber net additions were flat in the third quarter 2024.
______________________________________________________
1 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.
2 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.
Other Information
- Capital expenditures were $226.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $189.3 million in the comparable 2023 period. The $37.1 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by $20.8 million of capital expenditures in the former Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.
- As of September 30, 2024, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.1 million.
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Service revenue and other
|$
|87,599
|$
|67,409
|$
|242,646
|$
|201,218
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|34,415
|26,268
|94,941
|76,451
|Selling, general and administrative
|28,006
|22,952
|86,223
|74,021
|Integration and acquisition
|1,673
|1,146
|13,616
|1,578
|Impairment expense
|—
|1,532
|—
|2,552
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,681
|16,121
|70,703
|47,037
|Total operating expenses
|91,775
|68,019
|265,483
|201,639
|Operating loss
|(4,176
|)
|(610
|)
|(22,837
|)
|(421
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(3,668
|)
|(1,198
|)
|(11,740
|)
|(2,495
|)
|Other income, net
|998
|2,024
|4,642
|4,615
|(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
|(6,846
|)
|216
|(29,935
|)
|1,699
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,542
|)
|399
|(7,768
|)
|2,540
|Loss from continuing operations
|(5,304
|)
|(183
|)
|(22,167
|)
|(841
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|41
|1,776
|1,923
|6,290
|Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
|—
|—
|216,805
|—
|Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|41
|1,776
|218,728
|6,290
|Net (loss) income
|(5,263
|)
|1,593
|196,561
|5,449
|Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|1,638
|—
|1,638
|—
|Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(6,901
|)
|$
|1,593
|$
|194,923
|$
|5,449
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|—
|0.03
|4.10
|0.13
|Net (loss) income per share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.03
|$
|3.65
|$
|0.11
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|54,781
|50,379
|53,370
|50,346
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|43,099
|$
|139,255
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,574 and $886, respectively
|32,526
|19,782
|Income taxes receivable
|4,700
|4,691
|Prepaid expenses and other
|17,189
|11,782
|Current assets held for sale
|—
|561
|Total current assets
|97,514
|176,071
|Investments
|15,369
|13,198
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,385,355
|850,337
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|162,822
|81,123
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|20,738
|13,024
|Deferred charges and other assets
|13,011
|11,561
|Non-current assets held for sale
|—
|68,915
|Total assets
|$
|1,694,809
|$
|1,214,229
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees
|$
|8,628
|$
|7,095
|Accounts payable
|65,952
|53,546
|Advanced billings and customer deposits
|15,212
|12,394
|Accrued compensation
|16,030
|11,749
|Current operating lease liabilities
|3,317
|2,222
|Accrued liabilities and other
|13,994
|7,747
|Current liabilities held for sale
|—
|3,602
|Total current liabilities
|123,133
|98,355
|Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees
|335,931
|292,804
|Other long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|181,613
|85,664
|Benefit plan obligations
|5,091
|3,943
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|11,657
|7,185
|Other liabilities
|31,008
|16,912
|Non-current liabilities held for sale
|—
|56,696
|Total other long-term liabilities
|229,369
|170,400
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
|Temporary equity:
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|81,018
|—
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,573 and 50,272 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|—
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|145,363
|66,933
|Retained earnings
|778,992
|584,069
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|1,003
|1,668
|Total shareholders’ equity
|925,358
|652,670
|Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,694,809
|$
|1,214,229
|SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|196,561
|$
|5,449
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|218,728
|6,290
|Loss from continuing operations
|(22,167
|)
|(841
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of effects of business acquisition
|Depreciation and amortization
|70,703
|47,037
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized
|7,620
|8,364
|Impairment expense
|—
|2,552
|Deferred income taxes
|(7,768
|)
|3,211
|Provision for credit losses
|1,748
|1,837
|Gain on sale of FCC spectrum licenses
|—
|(1,328
|)
|Other, net
|903
|5
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(630
|)
|1,257
|Current income taxes
|1,154
|25,108
|Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|(123
|)
|(156
|)
|Other assets
|(3,045
|)
|2,914
|Accounts payable
|(583
|)
|(3,458
|)
|Other deferrals and accruals
|564
|(4,220
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
|48,376
|82,282
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
|(6,405
|)
|9,407
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|41,971
|91,689
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(226,452
|)
|(189,343
|)
|Government grants received
|11,094
|448
|Cash disbursed for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(347,411
|)
|—
|Proceeds from the sale of FCC spectrum licenses
|—
|17,300
|Proceeds from sale of assets and other
|1,846
|566
|Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
|(560,923
|)
|(171,029
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations
|305,827
|(1,459
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(255,096
|)
|(172,488
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(4,843
|)
|—
|Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
|50,000
|75,000
|Payments for debt amendment costs
|(4,570
|)
|(300
|)
|Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of financing fees paid
|79,380
|—
|Taxes paid for equity award issuances
|(1,671
|)
|(1,317
|)
|Payments for financing arrangements and other
|(1,327
|)
|(679
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations
|116,969
|72,704
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(96,156
|)
|(8,095
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|139,255
|44,061
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|43,099
|$
|35,966
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
|Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
|$
|(8,935
|)
|$
|(1,633
|)
|Income tax (paid) refunds received, net
|$
|(6,657
|)
|$
|25,481
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of net (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Loss from continuing operations
|$
|(5,304
|)
|$
|(183
|)
|$
|(22,167
|)
|$
|(841
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,681
|16,121
|70,703
|47,037
|Impairment expense
|—
|1,532
|—
|2,552
|Other expense (income), net
|2,670
|(826
|)
|7,098
|(2,120
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,542
|)
|399
|(7,768
|)
|2,540
|Stock-based compensation
|1,384
|2,044
|7,620
|8,364
|Integration and acquisition
|1,673
|1,146
|13,616
|1,578
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|26,562
|$
|20,233
|$
|69,102
|$
|59,110
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|30
|%
|30
|%
|28
|%
|29
|%
Supplemental Information
Operating Statistics
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|Homes and businesses passed (1)
|553,877
|415,971
|Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)
|234,366
|213,317
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)
|319,511
|202,654
|Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):
|Broadband Data
|170,586
|146,797
|Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)
|111,320
|109,404
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)
|59,266
|37,393
|Video
|41,192
|44,050
|Voice
|44,389
|40,699
|Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)
|256,167
|231,546
|Residential & SMB Penetration (2)
|Broadband Data
|30.8
|%
|35.3
|%
|Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)
|47.5
|%
|51.3
|%
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)
|18.5
|%
|18.5
|%
|Video
|7.4
|%
|10.6
|%
|Voice
|8.3
|%
|10.2
|%
|Fiber route miles
|16,357
|9,387
|Total fiber miles (3)
|1,825,122
|813,273
______________________________________________________
(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.
(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and former Horizon markets.
|Residential & SMB ARPU
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Residential & SMB Revenue:
|Broadband Data
|$
|42,038
|$
|35,096
|$
|121,442
|$
|102,422
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|28,241
|26,977
|84,363
|81,422
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|13,797
|8,119
|37,079
|21,000
|Video
|14,520
|14,077
|43,827
|43,133
|Voice
|3,275
|3,062
|9,580
|9,146
|Discounts, adjustments and other
|(508
|)
|769
|17
|2,629
|Total Residential & SMB Revenue
|$
|59,325
|$
|53,004
|$
|174,866
|$
|157,330
|Average RGUs:
|Broadband Data
|167,514
|144,510
|161,169
|140,420
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|111,224
|109,364
|110,722
|109,612
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|56,290
|35,146
|50,447
|30,808
|Video
|41,630
|44,385
|41,789
|45,294
|Voice
|44,214
|40,605
|42,923
|40,254
|ARPU: (1)
|Broadband Data
|$
|83.65
|$
|80.95
|$
|83.72
|$
|81.02
|Incumbent Broadband Markets
|$
|84.64
|$
|82.22
|$
|84.66
|$
|82.54
|Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
|$
|81.70
|$
|77.00
|$
|81.67
|$
|75.74
|Video
|$
|116.26
|$
|105.72
|$
|116.53
|$
|105.81
|Voice
|$
|24.69
|$
|25.14
|$
|24.80
|$
|25.24
______________________________________________________
(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.