Lifecore Biomedical to Host Virtual Investor Day Prior to Market Open on November 21, 2024

CHASKA, Minn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, November 21, 2024, prior to market open. The event will take place from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time and be available via webcast. During the event, members of Lifecore’s senior management team will discuss the company’s business and strategy for growth in the future, among other topics.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Lifecore’s investor web page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.