Appian Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Appian continues to grow even as we become more efficient. Growth remains our top priority. We now project positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024,” said Matt Calkins, CEO & Founder.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Cloud subscription revenue was $94.1 million, up 22% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total subscriptions revenue, which includes sales of our cloud subscriptions, on-premises term license subscriptions, and maintenance and support, increased 19% year-over-year to $123.1 million. Professional services revenue was $30.9 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total revenue was $154.1 million, up 12% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Cloud subscription revenue retention rate was 117% as of September 30, 2024.

GAAP operating loss was $(7.2) million, compared to $(15.2) million for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was $8.3 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $(7.7) million for the third quarter of 2023. Net loss and non-GAAP net income and loss: GAAP net loss was $(2.1) million, compared to $(22.3) million for the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss per share was $(0.03) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $(0.30) for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $11.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(14.6) million for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.15, compared to $(0.20) net loss per share for the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 included $9.2 million of foreign currency exchange gains. GAAP and non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 included $4.3 million of foreign currency exchange losses. We do not forecast foreign exchange rate movements.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.3) million for the third quarter of 2023. Balance sheet and cash flows: As of September 30, 2024, Appian had total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $140.0 million. Net cash used by operating activities was $(8.2) million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $(65.0) million of net cash used by operating activities for the same period in 2023.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Financial Outlook:

As of November 7, 2024, guidance for 2024 is as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2024 Guidance : Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $95.0 million and $97.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 17%. Total revenue is expected to be between $163.5 million and $165.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13% to 14%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $6.0 million and $8.0 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.03) and breakeven, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 74.0 million.

: Full Year 2024 Guidance : Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be between $364.0 million and $366.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 20%. Total revenue is expected to be between $613.0 million and $615.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12% to 13%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $5.0 million and $7.0 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $(0.38) and $(0.35), assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 73.0 million.

:

Conference Call Details:

Appian will host a conference call today, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss Appian's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and business outlook.

To access the call, navigate to the following link(1). Once registered, participants can dial in using their phone with a dial in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for instant dial to their phone. The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Appian provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial performance measures. Appian uses these non-GAAP financial performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Appian’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Appian’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. Appian believes both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Appian’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance as well as comparisons to competitors’ operating results. Appian believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Appian’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Appian’s business.

The non-GAAP financial performance measures include the following: non-GAAP subscriptions cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP total cost of revenue, non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. These non-GAAP financial performance measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, certain non-ordinary litigation-related expenses consisting of legal and other professional fees associated with the Pegasystems cases (net of insurance reimbursements), or Litigation Expense, amortization of the judgement preservation insurance policy, or JPI Amortization, severance costs related to involuntary reductions in our workforce, or Severance Costs, lease impairment and lease-related charges associated with actions taken to reduce the footprint of our leased office spaces, or Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges, and a short-swing profit disgorgement paid to us by an investor, or Short-Swing Profit Payment. While some of these items may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in the evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods as these items can vary significantly from period to period depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may occur. Therefore, while we may incur or recognize these types of expenses in the future, we believe removing these items for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a more focused presentation of our ongoing operating performance.

Appian also discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial performance measure it believes offers a useful view of the overall operation of its businesses. The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (1) other (income) expense, net, (2) interest expense, (3) income tax expense, (4) depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) Litigation Expense, (7) JPI Amortization, (8) Severance Costs, and (9) Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net loss. Users should consider the limitations of using adjusted EBITDA, including the fact this measure does not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to purport to be an alternative to net loss as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and Appian’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release. Appian provides guidance ranges for non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA; however, we are not able to reconcile these amounts to their comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable, subject to high variability, dependent on future events outside of our control, and cannot be predicted. In addition, Appian believes such reconciliations could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The actual effect of the reconciling items that Appian may exclude from these non-GAAP expense numbers, when determined, may be significant to the calculation of the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding Appian’s future financial and business performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, future investment by Appian in its go-to-market initiatives, increased demand for the Appian Platform, market opportunity and plans and objectives for future operations, including Appian’s ability to drive continued subscriptions revenue and total revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Appian has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Appian believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties associated with Appian’s ability to grow its business and manage its growth, Appian’s ability to sustain its revenue growth rate, continued market acceptance of Appian’s Platform and adoption of low-code solutions to drive digital transformation, the fluctuation of Appian’s operating results due to the length and variability of its sales cycle, competition in the markets in which Appian operates, AI being a disruptive set of technologies that may affect the markets for Appian’s software dramatically and in unpredictable ways, risks and uncertainties associated with the composition and concentration of Appian’s customer base and their demand for its platform and satisfaction with the services provided by Appian, Appian’s ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, Appian’s strategic relationships with third parties, and additional risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Appian’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Appian operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Appian’s management to predict all risks nor can Appian assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Appian may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Appian cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Appian is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share data) As of September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,193 $ 149,351 Short-term investments and marketable securities 40,798 9,653 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,850 and $2,606, respectively 140,213 171,561 Deferred commissions, current 34,785 34,261 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,483 49,529 Total current assets 360,472 414,355 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $30,329 and $25,141, respectively 39,190 42,682 Goodwill 27,462 27,106 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,356 and $4,152, respectively 2,790 3,889 Right-of-use assets for operating leases 32,231 39,975 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 54,576 59,764 Deferred tax assets 4,827 3,453 Other assets 28,365 36,279 Total assets $ 549,913 $ 627,503 Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,928 $ 6,174 Accrued expenses 11,310 11,046 Accrued compensation and related benefits 31,171 38,003 Deferred revenue 224,199 235,992 Debt 9,598 66,368 Operating lease liabilities 12,470 11,698 Other current liabilities 2,798 1,891 Total current liabilities 298,474 371,172 Long-term debt 243,225 140,221 Non-current operating lease liabilities 54,270 59,067 Deferred revenue, non-current 3,370 4,700 Deferred tax liabilities — 2 Other non-current liabilities 375 — Total liabilities 599,714 575,162 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity Class A common stock—par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and 42,361,024 and 42,169,970 shares issued of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock—par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and 31,195,739 and 31,196,796 shares issued as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 614,204 595,781 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,809 ) (23,555 ) Accumulated deficit (598,507 ) (519,892 ) Treasury stock at cost, 1,127,138 shares as of September 30, 2024 (42,696 ) — Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (49,801 ) 52,341 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 549,913 $ 627,503





APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue Subscriptions $ 123,121 $ 103,803 $ 353,789 $ 296,554 Professional services 30,931 33,291 96,548 103,490 Total revenue 154,052 137,094 450,337 400,044 Cost of revenue Subscriptions 14,082 11,265 39,614 32,492 Professional services 23,002 24,804 74,880 76,515 Total cost of revenue 37,084 36,069 114,494 109,007 Gross profit 116,968 101,025 335,843 291,037 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 50,865 55,667 175,613 181,338 Research and development 38,572 37,135 117,789 118,502 General and administrative 34,688 23,440 108,327 82,342 Total operating expenses 124,125 116,242 401,729 382,182 Operating loss (7,157 ) (15,217 ) (65,886 ) (91,145 ) Other non-operating (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (12,544 ) 1,939 (5,882 ) (4,637 ) Interest expense 6,168 4,917 17,921 12,790 Total other non-operating (income) expense (6,376 ) 6,856 12,039 8,153 Loss before income taxes (781 ) (22,073 ) (77,925 ) (99,298 ) Income tax expense 1,319 178 690 2,137 Net loss $ (2,100 ) $ (22,251 ) $ (78,615 ) $ (101,435 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 72,396 73,178 72,664 73,032





APPIAN CORPORATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscriptions $ 211 $ 211 $ 641 $ 713 Professional services 1,325 1,535 4,364 4,598 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,746 3,245 6,270 8,462 Research and development 2,939 2,930 8,859 9,466 General and administrative 3,284 3,090 9,877 9,976 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,505 $ 11,011 $ 30,011 $ 33,215





APPIAN CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (78,615 ) $ (101,435 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Stock-based compensation 30,011 33,215 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 7,503 7,046 Lease impairment charges 5,462 — Bad debt expense 619 690 Amortization of debt issuance costs 439 342 Benefit for deferred income taxes (1,281 ) (808 ) Foreign currency transaction losses, net 2,895 — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 30,859 30,665 Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,279 (61,555 ) Deferred commissions 4,665 (56 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,495 (657 ) Accrued compensation and related benefits (6,975 ) (6,671 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 535 (2,026 ) Deferred revenue (15,096 ) (3,186 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities (1,788 ) 2,238 Net cash used by operating activities (6,993 ) (102,198 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from maturities of investments 11,631 62,590 Payments for investments (42,638 ) (53,443 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,287 ) (8,278 ) Net cash (used by) provided by investing activities (34,294 ) 869 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 50,000 92,000 Payments for debt issuance costs (463 ) (411 ) Debt repayments (3,750 ) (2,625 ) Repurchase of common stock (50,019 ) — Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards (4,883 ) (7,240 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 619 664 Net cash (used by) provided by financing activities (8,496 ) 82,388 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (375 ) (679 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (50,158 ) (19,620 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 149,351 $ 150,381 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 99,193 $ 130,761 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 17,193 $ 11,960 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,925 $ 2,944 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Accrued capital expenditures $ 109 $ 27





APPIAN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Measure Stock-Based Compensation Litigation Expense JPI Amortization Severance Costs Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges Short-Swing Profit Payment Non-GAAP Measure Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 14,082 $ (211 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 13,871 Professional services cost of revenue 23,002 (1,325 ) — — — — — 21,677 Total cost of revenue 37,084 (1,536 ) — — — — — 35,548 Total operating expense 124,125 (7,969 ) (1,979 ) (3,635 ) — (324 ) — 110,218 Operating (loss) income (7,157 ) 9,505 1,979 3,635 — 324 — 8,286 Income tax expense 1,319 117 — — — — — 1,436 Net (loss) income (2,100 ) 9,388 1,979 3,635 — 324 (1,799 ) 11,427 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ — $ — $ (0.02 ) $ 0.16 Net (loss) income per share, diluted(a,b) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ — $ — $ (0.02 ) $ 0.15 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 39,614 $ (641 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 38,973 Professional services cost of revenue 74,880 (4,364 ) — — (1,398 ) — — 69,118 Total cost of revenue 114,494 (5,005 ) — — (1,398 ) — — 108,091 Total operating expense 401,729 (25,006 ) (3,442 ) (12,643 ) (4,136 ) (5,786 ) — 350,716 Operating (loss) income (65,886 ) 30,011 3,442 12,643 5,534 5,786 — (8,470 ) Income tax expense 690 1,258 — — 1,096 — — 3,044 Net (loss) income (78,615 ) 28,753 3,442 12,643 4,438 5,786 (1,799 ) (25,352 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted(b) $ (1.08 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.05 $ 0.17 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.35 )

(a) Accounts for the impact of 1.8 million shares of dilutive securities resulting in total diluted shares of 74.2 million.

(b) Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.

GAAP Measure Stock-Based Compensation Litigation Expense JPI Amortization Severance Costs Non-GAAP Measure Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 11,265 $ (211 ) $ — $ — $ — $ 11,054 Professional services cost of revenue 24,804 (1,535 ) — — — 23,269 Total cost of revenue 36,069 (1,746 ) — — — 34,323 Total operating expense 116,242 (9,265 ) 4,961 (1,485 ) — 110,453 Operating (loss) income (15,217 ) 11,011 (4,961 ) 1,485 — (7,682 ) Income tax expense 178 88 — — — 266 Net (loss) income (22,251 ) 11,099 (4,961 ) 1,485 — (14,628 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.02 $ — $ (0.20 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Subscriptions cost of revenue $ 32,492 $ (713 ) $ — $ — $ (30 ) $ 31,749 Professional services cost of revenue 76,515 (4,598 ) — — (158 ) 71,759 Total cost of revenue 109,007 (5,311 ) — — (188 ) 103,508 Total operating expense 382,182 (27,904 ) 2,772 (1,485 ) (6,111 ) 349,454 Operating (loss) income (91,145 ) 33,215 (2,772 ) 1,485 6,299 (52,918 ) Income tax expense 2,137 731 — — 139 3,007 Net (loss) income (101,435 ) 33,946 (2,772 ) 1,485 6,438 (62,338 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted(a) $ (1.39 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.09 $ (0.86 )

(a) Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.