Condor to Present Its Energy Transition Initiatives at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (“Condor” or the “Company”) (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy transition company is pleased to announce that Don Streu, the Company’s President and CEO, has been invited to present the Company’s energy transition initiatives at the 29th Conference of Parties (“COP29”) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan November 11 – 22, 2024.

COP is the United Nations’ Climate Change Conferences where governments assess global efforts to advance the Paris Agreement. World leaders come together at COP to measure progress and negotiate the best ways to address climate change.

During COP29, Mr. Streu will review three energy transitions initiatives the Company is advancing to maximize the value of energy while minimizing its environmental impacts. The purpose is to highlight some of the technological advances and operating innovations that are increasing the sustainability of low carbon fuels as a responsible and stable bridge for the energy transition to net-zero energy.

ABOUT CONDOR ENERGIES INC

Condor Energies Inc is a TSX-listed energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets with three distinct first-mover initiatives: increasing natural gas and condensate production from its existing fields in Uzbekistan; an ongoing project to construct and operate Central Asia’s first LNG facility in Kazakhstan; and a separate initiative to develop and produce lithium brine in Kazakhstan. Condor has already built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize its environmental footprint.

