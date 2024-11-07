Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC



At the close of business on Wednesday 06 November 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1293.2p



- including income, 1294.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1311.9p

- including income, 1313.0p

