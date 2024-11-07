Ingredion Incorporated 報告第三季度業績強勁並提高全年展望

與去年同期相比，2024 年第三季度報告營運收入和調整後 * 營運收入分別增長 26% 和 29%

韋斯特切斯特，伊利諾州, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品和飲料製造行業方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)，於今天發佈了 2024 年第三季度的業績報告。

Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 表示：「Texture & Healthful Solutions（質地和健康解決方案）在第三季度展現了強勁的銷售量增長，為該業務部門帶來雙位數字的營運收入增長。 此外，食品和工業業務持續實現顯著的營運利潤增長。 值得注意的是，在我們的食品與工業原料拉丁美洲業務部門，卓越的營業利潤增長反映了巴西去年轉向更可持續能源來源後的復甦，以及墨西哥持續的強勁表現。」

「Texture & Healthful Solutions 的銷售量增長了 11%，主要受惠於美國市場在鹹味食品、包裝餐點和急凍即食食物等類別的穩健表現。 此外，我們的歐洲銷售量增長達雙位數字，這是由消費者購買行為的增加所推動。」

「在我們的食品和工業原料各個業務部門，卓越營運和合約管理也是促進利潤呈現出色增長的關鍵因素。 面對原材料和工資成本的通脹，我們的銷售團隊成功與客戶合作，調整了多年的合約價格，這有助於利潤率的復原。 此外，銷售量的回升改善了固定成本的吸收，我們的營運和採購團隊也推動了結構性減省，此舉進一步增強我們 Cost 2 Compete 計劃的減省成果。

Zallie 總結道：「各個部門的出色表現使我們實現了歷來最高的第三季度營運收入表現，同時也帶來了穩健的現金流。 我們預期這一趨勢將延續到第四季度，並持續到 2025 年。 我們相信本公司的增長推進藍圖（Driving Growth Roadmap）將持續引領股東創造長期價值，因為我們正在實現新細分市場帶來的優勢，從而加深與客戶的關係，並推動創新解決方案。」

*報告的結果符合美國一般公認會計原則「GAAP」。 調整後的財務指標屬於非 GAAP 財務指標。 請參閱 緊接在簡明綜合財務報表名為「II. 非 GAAP 資訊」的補充財務資訊，以查看將這些非 GAAP 財務指標根據最直接可比的 GAAP 指標調整的對賬。

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

3Q23

3Q24

Reported Diluted EPS $2.36 $2.83 Impairment charges 0.10 0.08 Restructuring and resegmentation costs — 0.08 Net gain on sale of business — (0.21) Tax items and other matters (0.13) 0.27 Adjusted Diluted EPS** $2.33 $3.05

Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

Third Quarter Total change in adjusted EPS** 0.72 Total operating items 0.77 Margin 0.93 Volume (0.12) Foreign exchange (0.01) Other income (0.03) Total non-operating items (0.05) Other non-operating income 0.01 Financing costs 0.30 Tax rate (0.37) Shares outstanding 0.02 Non-controlling interests (0.01)

** Totals may not sum due to rounding

其他財務項目

截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日，總債務為 18 億美元，現金（包括短期投資）為 8.84 億美元，而 2023 年 12 月 31 日的數據分別為 22 億美元和 4.09 億美元。

在第三季度，報告的淨融資成本為 100 萬美元，而去年第三季度為 2,600 萬美元，這主要是由於淨利息支出的下降，以及受惠於 1,000 萬美元有利的外匯影響。

本季度報告和調整後的實際稅率分別為 30.8% 和 26.9%，而去年同期分別為 13.5% 和 17.3%。 報告的有效稅率上升主要是受到 2024 年第三季度一項不利裁決的影響，該裁決產生了多年的稅務負擔。此外，還涉及到去年追溯性法律變更的影響，使得某些多年外國稅收抵免可用於抵扣美國稅款，以及墨西哥比索對美元的匯率變化。 這些影響部分被我們在 2024 年出售韓國業務的稅務處理所抵銷。

截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日，年初至今的資本支出淨額為 1.7 億美元。

業務回顧

Ingredion 總體情況

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume S. Korea

Volume* Price

Mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 2,033 (20) 86 (79) (150) 1,870 (8%) (7%) Year-to-Date 6,239 (19) 150 (210) (530) 5,630 (10%) (9%)

*Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business completed on February 1, 2024

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Business

Drivers Restructuring/ Impairment Other 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 213 (1) 64 (4) (4) 268 26% 26% Year-to-Date 755 2 — (28) (8) 721 (5%) (5%)

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 219 (1) 64 282 29% 29% Year-to-Date 766 2 — 768 —% —%

銷售淨額

第三季度的淨銷售額下跌了 8%，而年初至今的淨銷售額較去年下跌了 10%。 下跌由價格組合所導致，主要原因是原材料成本下降及出售南韓業務所損失的銷售量，部分為銷量上升所抵銷。





營運收入

第三季度報告和調整後營運收入分別為 2.68 億美元及 2.82 億美元。 報告的營運收入與調整後營運收入之間出現差異，主要是由於我們位於英國的製造設施的減值損失所致，該設施計劃在明年第一季度停止生產。 排除外匯影響後，報告營運收入較去年增長了 26%，調整後的營運收入則增長了 29%。

年初至今的報告營運收入為 7.21 億美元，調整後的營運收入為 7.68 億美元。 年初至今報告的營運收入與調整後營運收入之間的差異，主要由於對一項權益法投資的減值，以及我們位於英國製造設施的減值損失所致。 撇除外匯影響後，報告營運收入較去年下跌了 5%，而調整後的營運收入則持平。

Texture & Healthful Solutions

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume Price

Mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 599 4 64 (67) 600 —% (1%) Year-to-Date 1,882 (11) 114 (200) 1,785 (5%) (5%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 86 — 10 96 12% 12% Year-to-Date 318 (2) (60) 256 (19%) (19%)

Texture & Healthful Solutions 的第三季度營運收入為 9,600 萬美元，較去年同期提升 1,000 萬美元，此變化主要受惠於更低的原材料成本和銷售量回升，部分受到不利價格組合所抵銷。 年初至今的營運收入為 2.56 億美元，下跌 6,200 萬美元，由於不利價格組合及結轉成本較高的庫存所導致，部分為銷量改善所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，該季度和年初至今的分部營運收入較去年分別增長 12% 和 下跌 19%。





食品與工業原料 - 拉丁美洲

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume Price

Mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 658 (22) 6 (22) 620 (6%) (2%) Year-to-Date 1,991 6 18 (149) 1,866 (6%) (7%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 104 (1) 28 131 26% 27% Year-to-Date 327 5 30 362 11% 9%

食品與工業原料 - 拉丁美洲第三季度的營運收入為 1.31 億美元，較去年同期增加 2,700 萬美元，年初至今營運收入為 3.62 億美元，較去年同期增加 3,500 萬美元。 上述兩個期間的升勢主要可歸因於投入成本下降和多年合約的價格調整。 撇除外匯影響，該季度和年初至今的分部營運收入較去年分別增長 27% 和 9%。





食品與工業原料 - 美國 / 加拿大

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX Impact Volume Price

Mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 599 (2) 4 (53) 548 (9%) (8%) Year-to-Date 1,811 (4) (9) (154) 1,644 (9%) (9%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2023 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 79 — 20 99 25% 25% Year-to-Date 251 (1) 41 291 16% 16%

食品與工業原料 - 美國 / 加拿大第三季度的營運收入為 9,900 萬美元，較去年同期增加 2,000 萬美元，年初至今營運收入為 2.91 億美元，較去年同期增加 4,000 萬美元。 上述兩個期間的升幅是由於原料及投入成本下降而導致，部分為價格組合所抵銷。 撇除外匯影響，該季度和年初至今的分部營運收入較去年分別增長 25% 和 16%。





所有其他**

Net Sales

$ in millions 2023 FX

Impact Volume S. Korea

Volume* Price

Mix 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter 177 — 12 (79) (8) 102 (42%) (42%) Year-to-Date 555 (10) 27 (210) (27) 335 (40%) (38%)

* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business

Segment Operating Income (Loss)

$ in millions 2023 FX Impact Business

Drivers 2024 Change Change

excl. FX Third Quarter (1) — (3) (4) N/M N/M Year-to-Date (6) — (12) (18) N/M N/M

所有其他部門的第三季度營運（虧損）為 400 萬美元，較去年同期上升 300 萬美元，年初至今營運（虧損）為 1,800 萬美元，較去年同期上升 1,200 萬美元，主要由於出售南韓業務所致。





** 所有其他包括不單獨或集體分類為可報告分部的多個營運分部的業務。 所有其他的銷售淨額主要來自巴基斯坦業務的代糖和澱粉質銷售，PureCircle 和減糖業務的甜菊糖和其他原料的銷售，以及蛋白質強化業務的豌豆蛋白原料。

股息和股票回購

截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日，公司已向股東支付了 1.56 億美元的股息。 在 2024 年 8 月 27 日，公司宣佈派發每股 0.80 美元的季度股息，並於 2024 年 10 月 22 日支付（相較之前的季度股息為 0.78 美元），代表著季度股息連續第 10 年增加。 本季度，公司回購了 2,100 萬美元的已發行普通股，使得年初至今的回購總額達到 8,700 萬美元。

更新的 2024 年全年展望

公司預計 2024 年全年的銷售淨額將下降至中個位數，撇除於 2024 年 2 月 1 日出售南韓業務的影響。

預計報告營運收入將持平，而調整後營運收入預計將有高個位數增長，撇除出售韓國業務的影響。

公司當前預計其 2024 年全年報告的每股盈利會介乎 10.60 美元至 10.90 美元之間，當中包括出售南韓業務增益的影響。 公司現時預計調整後的每股盈利會介乎 10.35 美元至 10.65 美元之間。

預計企業成本與去年持平。

對於 2024 年全年，公司目前預計報告實際稅率為 28.0% 至 29.0%；而調整後實際稅率則為 26.5% 至 27.5%。

當前預計 2024 年全年營運現金將介乎 11 億美元至 12.5 億美元之間。 全年資本支出預計約為 3.1 億美元至 3.3 億美元。

電話會議及網絡直播詳情

Ingredion 將於 2024 年 11 月 5 日（星期二）上午 8 時 （美國中部時間）/ 上午 9 時 （美國東部時間）召開電話會議，由公司主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 及執行副主席兼財務總監 James Gray 主持。 此電話會議將進行即時網絡直播，並可在 https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations 存取。 在電話會議開始前數小時，附有額外財務和營運資訊的簡報可透過公司的網站查看並下載。 重播將限時提供，請瀏覽：https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/financial-information/quarterly-results。

關於公司

Ingredion Incorporated（NYSE: INGR）總部位於芝加哥市郊，是全球領先的原料方案供應商，為 120 多個國家的客戶提供服務。 該公司 2023 年的年度銷售淨額接近 80 億美元，將穀物、水果、蔬菜及其他植物性原料轉化為食品、飲品、動物營養、釀造及工業市場使用的增值原料解決方案。 Ingredion 在全球設有多個 Idea Labs® 創新中心，員工約 12,000 人。該公司致力與客戶攜手共同創造，發揮人類、自然和技術的潛力，使生活更美好。 請瀏覽 ingredion.com 了解更多資訊及公司的最新消息。

前瞻性陳述

本新聞稿載有或可能載有經修訂的《1933 年證券法》(Securities Act of 1933) 第 27A 條及經修訂的《1934 年證券交易法》(Securities Exchange Act of 1934) 第 21E 條界定的前瞻性陳述。 Ingredion 擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港原則。

前瞻性聲明包括但不限於我們對 2024 年全年度報告和調整後每股盈利、銷售淨額、報告營運收入和調整後營運收入、企業成本、報告實際稅率和調整後實際稅率、營運現金流和資本支出的預期，以及對我們的前景、未來運營、財務狀況、銷售量、現金流、開支或其他財務項目的任何其他聲明，包括管理層對上述項目的計劃、策略和目標，以及任何基於上述項目的假設、預期或信念。

這些陳述有時可透過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可能」、「將要」、「應該」、「預計」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「估計」、「期望」、「意圖」、「繼續」、「預料」、「預測」、「展望」、「推動」、「機會」、「潛在」、「臨時」，或其他類似的表達方式或否定形式。 除本新聞稿中的歷史事實陳述或本新聞稿中提及或併入的所有其他陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。

這些陳述基於當前情況或預期，但受到某些固有風險和不確定性的影響，其中許多風險和不確定性難以預測且超出我們的控制範圍。 儘管我們認為我們在這些前瞻性陳述中反映的預期是基於合理的假設，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期是正確的。

由於各種風險和不確定性因素，實際結果及發展可能與這些聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：地緣政治及由此引發的行動，包括其對原材料和能源供應的可得性和價格、供應鏈中斷以及對外匯和利率的波動的影響；消費者的消費偏好變化，可能減少對我們產品的需求；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域和國家／地區的顧客及消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價，以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們服務並從中獲得很大部分營業額，包括但不限於食品、動物營養、飲料及釀造行業的主要行業未來購買我們的產品的情況；與流行病相關的風險；接受透過基因改造和生物技術開發產品的不確定性；我們以足以獲得市場認可的價格或質量開發或獲取新產品和服務的能力；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭和／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的主要產品和副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場和價格方面；價格波動、供應鏈中斷以及影響我們生產流程和交貨渠道輸入的短缺情況，包括原材料、能源成本和可用性、貨運和物流的成本；我們控制成本、實現預算和實現預期協同效應的能力，包括我們按時、按預算完成計劃維護和投資項目以及在貨運和運輸成本和對沖活動方面的能力；我們生產設施的營運方面的困難以及與產品安全和質量相關的責任承擔；氣候變化以及應對氣候變化的法律、監管和市場措施的影響；我們以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購、剝離或策略聯盟的能力，以及我們成功進行盡職調查、整合所收購業務或實施和維持策略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；在國外進行業務和以外幣進行交易的經濟、政治和其他風險；未能保持令人滿意的勞工關係；我們吸引、發展、激勵並與我們的員工保持良好關係的能力；自然災害、戰爭、恐怖主義威脅或行為，或其他我們無法控制的重大事件的發生對我們業務的影響；減值準備對我們的商譽或長期資產的影響；政府政策、法律或法規的變化以及法律合規成本，包括遵守環境法規的成本；我們稅率的變化或承擔額外所得稅責任；利率上升可能導致我們的借貸成本增加；我們以合理利率籌集資金的能力及其他影響我們獲得足夠資金用於未來增長和擴展業務的因素；有關資訊科技系統、程序和網站的中斷、安全事件或故障；股票市場波動以及其他可能對我們的股價產生不利影響的因素；影響我們繼續執行股息政策的風險；以及我們維持財務報告有效內部控制的能力。

我們的前瞻性陳述所提供的資訊僅截至作出陳述的日期，我們概無義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映因新資訊或未來事件或發展而導致在陳述日期之後發生的事件或情況。 如果我們更新或更正其中的一項或多項陳述，投資者及其他人不應斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。 有關這些風險和其他風險的進一步說明，請參閱我們向美國證券交易委員會提交的截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日的 10-K 表格年度報告以及後續提交的 10-Q 及 8-K 表格報告中的「風險因素」和其他資訊。

聯絡方式：

投資者： Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

媒體： Rick Wion, 708-209-6323

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Change

%

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change

% 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,870 $ 2,033 (8 %) $ 5,630 $ 6,239 (10 %) Cost of sales 1,391 1,612 4,288 4,890 Gross profit 479 421 14 % 1,342 1,349 (1 %) Operating expenses 198 203 (2 %) 578 578 — % Other operating expense (income), net 1 (5 ) 5 6 Restructuring/impairment charges 12 10 38 10 Operating income 268 213 26 % 721 755 (5 %) Financing costs 1 26 30 88 Net gain on sale of business (8 ) — (90 ) — Other non-operating expense 2 2 2 4 Income before income taxes 273 185 48 % 779 663 17 % Provision for income taxes 84 25 222 145 Net income 189 160 18 % 557 518 8 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1 2 5 6 Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 188 $ 158 19 % $ 552 $ 512 8 % Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65.3 66.0 65.6 66.1 Diluted 66.5 67.0 66.6 67.1 Earnings per common share of Ingredion: Basic $ 2.88 $ 2.39 21 % $ 8.41 $ 7.75 9 % Diluted $ 2.83 $ 2.36 20 % $ 8.29 $ 7.63 9 %





Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 877 $ 401 Short-term investments 7 8 Accounts receivable, net 1,173 1,279 Inventories 1,234 1,450 Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale 60 261 Total current assets 3,351 3,399 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,332 2,370 Intangible assets, net 1,295 1,303 Other non-current assets 547 570 Total assets $ 7,525 $ 7,642 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 99 $ 448 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale 1,156 1,324 Total current liabilities 1,255 1,772 Long-term debt 1,741 1,740 Other non-current liabilities 499 480 Total liabilities 3,495 3,992 Share-based payments subject to redemption 54 55 Redeemable non-controlling interests 7 43 Ingredion stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — authorized 25.0 shares — $0.01 par value, none issued — — Common stock — authorized 200.0 shares — $0.01 par value, 77.8 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,145 1,146 Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 12.7 and 12.6 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) at cost (1,245 ) (1,207 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,000 ) (1,056 ) Retained earnings 5,049 4,654 Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity 3,950 3,538 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 19 14 Total stockholders’ equity 3,969 3,552 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,525 $ 7,642





Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash from operating activities: Net income $ 557 $ 518 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 160 165 Mechanical stores expense 45 48 Net gain on sale of business (90 ) — Deferred income taxes 19 (7 ) Margin accounts 7 2 Changes in other trade working capital 248 (118 ) Impairment charges 26 10 Other 28 29 Cash provided by operating activities 1,000 647 Cash from investing activities: Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases (170 ) (233 ) Proceeds from disposal of manufacturing facilities and properties — 2 Proceeds from sale of business 255 — Other (6 ) (11 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities 79 (242 ) Cash from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net (12 ) (16 ) Commercial paper borrowings, net (327 ) (57 ) Repurchases of common stock, net (87 ) (101 ) Issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net 21 18 Purchases of non-controlling interests (40 ) (2 ) Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (156 ) (143 ) Cash (used for) financing activities (601 ) (301 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) (5 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 476 99 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 401 236 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 877 $ 335





Ingredion Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages) I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income



Three Months Ended

September 30, Change

%

Change

Excl. FX

%

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change %

Change

Excl. FX % 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales Texture & Healthful Solutions (a) $ 600 $ 599 —% (1%) $ 1,785 $ 1,882 (5%) (5%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM (b) 620 658 (6%) (2%) 1,866 1,991 (6%) (7%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (c) 548 599 (9%) (8%) 1,644 1,811 (9%) (9%) All Other (d) 102 177 (42%) (42%) 335 555 (40%) (38%) Total Net Sales $ 1,870 $ 2,033 (8%) (7%) $ 5,630 $ 6,239 (10%) (9%) Operating Income (loss): Texture & Healthful Solutions $ 96 $ 86 12% 12% $ 256 $ 318 (19%) (19%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM 131 104 26% 27% 362 327 11% 9% Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada 99 79 25% 25% 291 251 16% 16% All Other (4) (1) N/M N/M (18) (6) N/M N/M Corporate (40) (49) 18% 18% (123) (124) 1% 1% Sub-total 282 219 29% 29% 768 766 —% —% Restructuring and resegmentation costs (6) — (12) — Other matters – 4 (9) (1) Impairment charges (8) (10) (26) (10) Total Operating Income $ 268 $ 213 26% 26% $ 721 $ 755 (5%) (5%)



(a) 扣除 2024 年和 2023 年第三季度的部門間銷售分別為 1,100 萬美元和 2,600 萬美元，以及截至 2024 年和 2023 年 9 月 30 日年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 4,200 萬美元和 8,400 萬美元。

(b) 扣除 2024 年和 2023 年第三季度的部門間銷售分別為 1,300 萬美元和 700 萬美元，以及截至 2024 年和 2023 年 9 月 30 日年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 3,300 萬美元和 2,600 萬美元。

(c) 扣除 2024 年和 2023 年第三季度的部門間銷售分別為 1,900 萬美元和 2,200 萬美元，以及截至 2024 年和 2023 年 9 月 30 日年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 7,000 萬美元和 7,200 萬美元。

(d) 扣除 2024 年和 2023 年第三季度的部門間銷售分別為 400 萬美元和 100 萬美元，以及截至 2024 年和 2023 年 9 月 30 日年初至今的部門間銷售分別為 1,100 萬美元和 800 萬美元。

II. 非 GAAP 資料

為了補充根據美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）編制的綜合財務業績，非 GAAP 歷史財務指標獲使用，這些指標不包括某些 GAAP 事項，例如業務重組及重新劃分成本、出售業務的淨增益、減值費用、墨西哥稅項和其他指定事項。 在提及這些非 GAAP 財務指標時，通常會使用「調整後」一詞。

管理層在內部使用非 GAAP 財務指標，進行策略決策、預測未來業績及評估當前表現。 透過披露非 GAAP 財務指標，管理層旨在為投資者提供對呈列期間公司的營運業績和趨勢進行的更有意義、更一致的比較。 這些非 GAAP 財務指標是與按照 GAAP 呈現的結果相補充且結合使用的，它們反映了觀察營運方面的另一種視角。當與公司 GAAP 結果一同審視時，能夠更全面地理解影響公司業務的因素和趨勢。 預計財務指標可能無法反映某些未來費用、成本和／或收益，這些費用、成本和／或收益因其發生時間、影響和／或重要性未知，故本質上難以預測和估計。 非 GAAP 調整通常是針對調整後的財務指標進行的，這樣提高了管理層對其預測調整後財務指標能力的信心，而非其預測 GAAP 財務指標的能力。 這些非 GAAP 指標（包括非 GAAP 的預計指標）應被視為對按照 GAAP 計算的相應指標的補充，而不是替代或優於這些指標。

非 GAAP 財務指標並未按照 GAAP 編製，因此，公司的非 GAAP 資料未必與其他公司呈報的同類標題指標有可比性。 下表列出每個非 GAAP 財務指標與最具可比性的 GAAP 指標的對賬。

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 188 $ 2.83 $ 158 $ 2.36 $ 552 $ 8.29 $ 512 $ 7.63 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 5 0.08 — — 9 0.14 — — Net gain on sale of business (ii) (14) (0.21) — — (86) (1.29) — — Other matters (iii) — — (3) (0.05) 7 0.11 1 0.01 Impairment charges (iv) 6 0.08 7 0.10 28 0.41 7 0.10 Tax item - Mexico (v) 8 0.12 (1) (0.01) 12 0.18 (15) (0.22) Other tax matters (vi) 10 0.15 (5) (0.07) 12 0.18 (5) (0.07) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 203 $ 3.05 $ 156 $ 2.33 $ 534 $ 8.02 $ 500 $ 7.45

淨收入及每股盈利可能因四捨五入而無法相加或重新計算。

附註

(i) 截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月及九個月期間，除稅前的重組費用分別為 600 萬美元和 1,200 萬美元，主要與 2024 年 1 月 1 日開始生效的重組活動和業務重新劃分有關。

(i) 截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月及九個月期間，公司分別錄得 800 萬美元及 9,000 萬美元來自完成出售南韓業務的除稅前增益。

(iii) 截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的九個月期間，美國倉庫因受龍捲風損毁而產生了 900 萬美元的除稅前費用。 截至 2023 年 9 月 30 日為止的九個月期間，除稅前費用為 500 萬美元，主要與美國停工的影響有關，這部分影響被截至 2023 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月期間錄得的 400 萬美元保險賠償所部分抵銷。

(iv) 截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的九個月期間，我們錄得了 2,600 萬美元的除稅前減值損失，其中包括截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月期間與英國製造業務相關的固定資產減值損失 800 萬美元，以及 2024 年第二季度主要針對權益法投資的 1,800 萬美元減值損失。 截至 2023 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月及九個月期間，因權益法投資而錄得了 1,000 萬美元除稅前減值損失。

(v) 在截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月和九個月期間，由於墨西哥比索兌美元匯率的變動及其對我們在此期間重新計量墨西哥財務報表的影響，我們分別錄得 800 萬美元和 1,200 萬美元的稅務費用；而截至 2023 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月和九個月期間，則錄得 100 萬美元和 1,500 萬美元的稅務優惠。

(vi) 截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的三個月期間，我們確認了前一年的稅務負擔及上述非 GAAP 調整的稅務影響。 這部分受到之前確認的某些巴西地方激勵措施的稅務優惠利息，以及美國稅項回收所抵銷。 截至 2024 年 9 月 30 日為止的九個月期間，我們確認了前一年的稅務負擔、美國稅項回收的影響，以及上述非 GAAP 調整的稅務影響，這部分受到之前確認的某些巴西地方激勵措施的稅務優惠利息所抵銷。

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, pre-tax) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 268 $ 213 $ 721 $ 755 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 6 — 12 — Other matters (iii) — (4) 9 1 Impairment charges (iv) 8 10 26 10 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 282 $ 219 $ 768 $ 766

有關附註 (i) 至 (iv)，請參閲 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (iv)。





Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 273 $ 84 30.8 % $ 779 $ 222 28.5 % Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 6 1 12 3 Net gain on sale of business (ii) (8 ) 6 (90 ) (4 ) Other matters (iii) — — 9 2 Impairment charges (iv) 8 2 26 (2 ) Tax item - Mexico (v) — (8 ) — (12 ) Other tax matters (vi) — (10 ) — (12 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 279 $ 75 26.9 % $ 736 $ 197 26.8 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before

Income Taxes (a) Provision for

Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 185 $ 25 13.5 % $ 663 $ 145 21.9 % Adjustments: Other matters (iii) (4 ) (1 ) 1 — Impairment charges (iv) 10 3 10 3 Tax item - Mexico (v) — 1 — 15 Other tax matters (vi) — 5 — 5 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 191 $ 33 17.3 % $ 674 $ 168 24.9 %

有關附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閱 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (“GAAP EPS”)

to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“Adjusted EPS”)

(Unaudited)



Expected EPS Range

for Full-Year2024 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP EPS $ 10.60 $ 10.90 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 0.15 0.15 Net gain on sale of business (ii) (1.29 ) (1.29 ) Other matters (iii) 0.12 0.12 Impairment charges (iv) 0.41 0.41 Tax item - Mexico (v) 0.18 0.18 Other tax matters (vi) 0.18 0.18 Adjusted EPS $ 10.35 $ 10.65

有關附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閱 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate (“GAAP ETR”)

to Expected Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (“Adjusted ETR”)

(Unaudited)



Expected Effective Income Tax Rate Range

for Full-Year2024 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP ETR 28.0 % 29.0 % Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) — % — % Net gain on sale of business (ii) 2.2 % 2.2 % Other matters (iii) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Impairment charges (iv) (1.0 %) (1.0 %) Tax item - Mexico (v) (1.3 %) (1.3 %) Other tax matters (vi) (1.3 %) (1.3 %) Adjusted ETR 26.5 % 27.5 %

有關附註 (i) 至 (vi)，請參閱 Ingredion 應佔 GAAP 淨收入及攤薄每股盈利與 Ingredion 應佔非 GAAP 調整後淨收入及調整後攤薄每股盈利的對賬中所包括的附註 (i) 至 (vi)。