C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Research 2024: BL-8040; GMI-1359; Plerixafor (AMD3100); Balixafortide (POL6326); USL311; Burixafor (GPC-100) - Global Long-term Forecast to 2033

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonist market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.49 billion in 2023 to $1.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonist market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The historic period's growth can be attributed to greater transparency in clinical trial data, patient-centric healthcare policies, a rising prevalence of chemotherapy resistance, policies focusing on patient-centered care and accessibility, and a growing preference for targeted therapies.







The anticipated growth in the forecast period is driven by expanding applications in HIV or AIDS, increasing demand for stem cell mobilization, potential benefits in autoimmune diseases, growth in biobanking initiatives, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery. Key trends during this period include a heightened focus on orphan drug development, the creation of combination therapies, the adoption of precision oncology methods, the expansion of clinical trials for new therapies, and advancements in drug delivery technologies.



The rise in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) prevalence is expected to drive growth in the spasmodic dysphonia treatment market. HIV, a virus that targets and weakens the immune system by attacking CD4 (T) cells, can lead to AIDS if untreated. The increasing prevalence of HIV is due to factors such as low awareness, limited healthcare access, high transmission rates, and inadequate prevention in some regions.

CXCR4 antagonists help manage HIV by blocking the CXCR4 receptor, preventing the virus from accessing and infecting immune cells, thus aiding in controlling the virus and enhancing immune response. For instance, according to Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2022, there were 39 million [33.1 million-45.7 million] people living with HIV globally, with 1.3 million [1 million-1.7 million] new infections that year. Consequently, the growing prevalence of HIV is fueling the expansion of the CXCR4 antagonist market.



Leading companies in the CXCR4 antagonist market are focusing on developing bioequivalents to improve treatment options and patient outcomes for various diseases. Bioequivalents are pharmaceutical products that have similar bioavailability when compared under similar conditions. For example, in May 2024, Gland Pharma, an India-based generic injectable manufacturer, received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Plerixafor Injection. This product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference drug, MOZOBIL (plerixafor) injection by Genzyme Corporation. Plerixafor is a CXCR4 antagonist used in conjunction with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells into the peripheral blood for collection and autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma.



In April 2024, PANTHERx, a US-based specialty pharmacy, partnered with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. to facilitate the distribution of XOLREMDI (mavorixafor). This oral treatment, taken once daily, selectively antagonizes the CXCR4 receptor and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the first FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for patients aged 12 and older with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, including CXCR4 antagonists such as XOLREMDI (mavorixafor).



Major companies operating in the C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists market are Pfizer Inc., F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Takeda Chemical Industries Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., BioLegend Inc., Kura Oncology Inc., CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC, Cayman Chemical, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Spexis Ltd., Biokine Therapeutics Ltd., GlycoMimetics, AnorMED Inc., CohBar Inc.



North America was the largest region in the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 antagonists market in 2023. The regions covered in the C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonists are pharmaceutical compounds aimed at inhibiting the CXCR4 receptor, which is found on the surface of specific cells. These antagonists function by blocking the interaction between CXCR4 and its ligand, CXCL12 (also known as SDF-1), a key player in cell migration, hematopoiesis, and immune responses.



The main types of CXCR4 antagonists include BL-8040, GMI-1359, plerixafor (AMD3100), balixafortide (POL6326), USL311, burixafor (GPC-100), and others. These antagonists can be administered orally or via injection. BL-8040, for example, is a synthetic peptide developed to block CXCR4, which is involved in cancer cell migration and survival. The product pipelines feature both approved clinical trials and pre-clinical trials for a range of applications, including cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), chronic inflammatory diseases, stem cell mobilization, and immune and autoimmune diseases. These products are distributed through various channels, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc.

F-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca Plc

C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Takeda Chemical Industries Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

BioLegend Inc.

Kura Oncology Inc.

CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC

Cayman Chemical

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioLineRx Ltd.

Spexis Ltd.

Biokine Therapeutics Ltd.

GlycoMimetics

AnorMED Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Characteristics



3. C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Trends and Strategies



4. C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Segmentation

6.1. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

BL-8040

GMI-1359

Plerixafor (AMD3100)

Balixafortide (POL6326)

USL311

Burixafor (GPC-100)

Other Types

6.2. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Oral

Injectable

6.3. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Segmentation by Product Pipeline, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Approved

Clinical Trials

Pre-Clinical

6.4. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Cancer

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Chronic Inflammatory Disease

Stem Cell Mobilization

Immune and Autoimmune Diseases

6.5. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global C-X-C Chemokine Receptor 4 (CXCR4) Antagonists Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqf96k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment