Annual International Conference on ADHD Hosted by CHADD, ADDA and ACO Provides Trusted Information, Guidance and Support to the ADHD Community

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading experts in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) will convene to share trusted information about the latest research, treatment options, and practical guidance with the ADHD community at the Annual International Conference on ADHD 2024, November 14 through 16, in Anaheim, California. This premier event is hosted by CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), ADDA (Attention Deficit Disorder Association), and ACO (ADHD Coaches Organization), with an intended audience that includes adults with ADHD and their partners, parents and caregivers of children with ADHD, educators and school professionals, coaches and professional organizers, ADHD advocates, and clinicians and therapists who diagnose and treat patients with ADHD.

The 2024 Conference, themed “Connect. Learn. Thrive.,” features more than 100 dynamic sessions presented by renowned ADHD clinicians, researchers and coaches, including trainings for healthcare professionals during Professional Day, educational presentations and workshops, multiple peer-to-peer discussion groups, interactive activities, networking opportunities, poster sessions, an exhibit hall, and much more.

“The Annual International Conference on ADHD brings together the best minds in current research and treatment options, and professionals offering best practice guidelines for their fields,” says Conference Co-Chair Ari Tuckman, PsyD. “Attendees will find essential evidence-based information, education and guidance, as well as support and community.”

Featured as keynote speakers at the 2024 Conference are bestselling author, entrepreneur and mental health advocate Sasha Hamdani, MD, who will deliver the opening keynote address “From Distraction to Action: Leveraging Technology for ADHD Success”; bestselling author and award-winning online content creator Penn Holderness, whose presentation is titled “ADHD is Awesome: How to (Mostly) Thrive With ADHD”; and comedian, actor, content creator and writer Kojo Sarfo, DNP, PMHNP-BC, with the keynote “Embracing your ADHD Journey.”

Session topics include “When Trying Harder Fails: Effective ADHD Management for All Ages”; “Basic Brain Biology: Understanding ADHD, Anxiety and Depression”; “Racial Inequities: A Holistic Approach to ADHD Treatment and Advocacy”; “The Overwhelmed Child: Parenting Children with Big Emotions”; “Section 504/IEPs: Emphasis on Behavioral Concerns, What Parents Should Know”; “Teaching Teachers to Manage ADHD/Executive Function in Their Classroom”; “Helping Students with ADHD Navigate the Challenges of College Life”; “Interview and Assessment Tactics for ADHD Job Hunters;” “Advocating for Workplace Accommodations: Understanding Your Rights and Support Options”; and “ADHD Couples Therapy from the Inside Out”; among many others.

The Annual International Conference on ADHD provides continuing education credits to physicians and nurses, mental health professionals, and ADHD and life coaches.

For more information and to register, please visit the Annual International Conference on ADHD 2024 website.

ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. It impacts individuals across every age, IQ, gender, and socioeconomic background. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),11% of children and 6% of adults in the country have ADHD. Without proper diagnosis and treatment, ADHD can have potentially devasting consequences, including school failure, family stress and disruption, depression, relationship issues, substance abuse, accidental injuries, job failure, legal difficulties, reduced life expectancy, and more. ADHD is highly manageable with an individualized, multimodal treatment approach that can include behavioral interventions, parent and patient training, educational support, and medication.

