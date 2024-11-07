DiagnaMed Files U.S. Patent Application for Novel Methods of Producing Molecular Hydrogen

Advancing molecular hydrogen for neurological and mental health disorders

Expects its molecular hydrogen product to be ready for use in December 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a life sciences company focused on molecular hydrogen and AI diagnostics for brain health, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office outlining pharmaceutical-based methods and compositions for producing molecular hydrogen as potential treatments for neurological and mental health disorders.

The patent application, entitled “Methods and Compositions for Producing Hydrogen for Treating Diseases and Disorders Affecting Brain Health,” outlines novel combinations of certain pharmaceutical-grade hydrogen producing ingredients as a potential therapeutic option for a variety of neurological disorders such as, but not limited to, Dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and Traumatic brain injury, and mental health disorders including, Depression, Anxiety, and Post-traumatic stress disorder.

The foundation of DiagnaMed’s strategic initiative to advance therapies that unlock the medical potential of molecular hydrogen for brain health is set for partnering and commercialization. DiagnaMed will partner with third-party research institutions and life sciences companies in the manufacturing, clinical research, and commercialization of its patent-pending molecular hydrogen product. The Company expects its pharmaceutical-grade molecular hydrogen product to be ready for use in December 2024.

“Molecular hydrogen therapy has promising potential for brain health and we are focused on developing a natural, safe and potentially efficacious pharmaceutical-grade molecular hydrogen product for neurological and mental health disorders,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of DiagnaMed. “We are now initiating product testing and manufacturing of our molecular hydrogen product for clinical research and commercialization.”

Hydrogen is well-known for its industrial use as a pollution-free fuel. The global hydrogen generation market size was estimated at USD 170.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2024 to 20301.

Molecular hydrogen therapy is a growing field and poised for rapid clinical adoption. There are over 2,000 scientific publications on molecular hydrogen’s potential therapeutic effects in over 100 human studies2. Molecular hydrogen has been clinically demonstrated to provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects. It can potentially aid in managing chronic diseases by diminishing oxidative stress and the associated inflammatory pathways. The cellular bioavailability of molecular hydrogen is high3 and has the potential for antiaging, neurodegenerative disorders (i.e. Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease), and mental health conditions (i.e. Depression)4.

According to a published article titled “Molecular hydrogen therapy for neurological diseases: a review of current evidence,” a number of studies have demonstrated the neuroprotective effects of hydrogen therapy in stroke, neurodegenerative diseases, neurotrauma, and global brain injury4. Also, no adverse effects have been reported in the human studies related to the administration of hydrogen therapy and its clinical use as an adjunctive treatment of various neurological diseases is promising5.

The Company cautions that it is not making any express or implied claims about its molecular hydrogen product success alone and in combination with pharmaceuticals in treating neurological and mental health disorders or commercial viability. The patent application seeks protection for, among other things, methods of producing hydrogen alone and in combinations with certain ingredients supporting various brain health diseases, disorders, and conditions.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a life sciences company focused on molecular hydrogen and AI diagnostics for brain health. DiagnaMed is exploring the medical use of hydrogen for brain health conditions, such as neurological and mental health disorders. In addition, the Company is commercializing BRAIN AGE® Brain Health AI Platform, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

