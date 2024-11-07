Member One, a Division of Virginia Credit Union, Contributes $150,000 to Melrose Plaza Project in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union, will donate $150,000 to the Melrose Plaza project in northwest Roanoke.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is spearheading the $30 million-plus Melrose Plaza project that will repurpose Goodwill’s Roanoke Jobs Campus headquarters at 2502 Melrose Avenue as a planned 79,000-square-foot community hub, featuring a full-service grocery store, a tuition-free adult high school, a financial services and banking center, and a health and wellness center.

“At Member One and Virginia Credit Union, we are committed to the success of our members and the betterment of our communities through service, advocacy, and financial support,” said Tim Rowe, Member One’s Market President. “An extraordinary project like Melrose Plaza will have a lasting and profound impact on our community, and we are excited to support its success.”

Member One is proud to join the list of community partners supporting the Restoring Greatness Capital Campaign. Member One’s $150,000 donation will support The Excel Center, a tuition-free adult high school.

Goodwill Industries announced Oct. 21 that its full-service grocery store and the centerpiece of the Melrose Plaza project ­­— Market on Melrose — will hold its grand opening on Nov. 13. The Excel Center is anticipated to open in 2025.

“Northwest Roanoke has a rich and remarkable history, and Member One is proud to help make the Melrose Plaza project a reality,” said Lori Cauley, Member One’s Chief Growth Officer and a board member for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “The project promises to address many of the community’s most pressing challenges, including food accessibility, the critical need for convenient access to healthcare, and a tuition-free high school for adults. Member One is excited to join with our community partners on this project to foster hope, empowerment, and opportunity in northwest Roanoke.

“We believe that education plays a vital role in financial well-being,” said Cauley. “A high school diploma can lead to new job opportunities and career advancement, which can also lead to greater financial stability. Many adult learners have the motivation, but they lack a readily accessible program that allows them to finish the coursework needed for their diploma. That’s why we’re proud to support the Excel Center.”

Education and training are important parts of Member One’s member and community outreach efforts. Last year, to augment its many financial education initiatives, Member One opened its Learning and Development Center in downtown Roanoke, offering both in-person and virtual education on a variety of money management and consumer finance topics.

“Investing in Melrose Plaza is investing in the future of this great city that we call home,” stated Richmond Vincent, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “Melrose Plaza will be a hub of needed services for learning, working, and community engagement that will empower individuals to break the cycle of poverty and achieve their fullest potential.”

About Melrose Plaza

Melrose Plaza is a first-of-its-kind resource center and cultural hub located in Northwest Roanoke, a neighborhood affected by urban renewal. A community partnership initiative launched by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Melrose Plaza aims to rejuvenate the community by addressing health disparities, educational opportunities, financial empowerment, and access to affordable healthy foods. The four anchor initiatives of Melrose Plaza will provide jobs and resources to uplift the entire community.

