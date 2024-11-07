iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary Riize Health Announce Official Product Line Launch of Riize Hair

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC:ICBU) and its subsidiary Riize LLC (Riize Health) is pleased to announce the launch of its Riize Hair product line.

On Friday, October 25, 2024, Riize Health began selling Riize Hair, an advanced hair loss solution for men, through its telemedicine platform of licensed health care professionals. The proprietary formula in the Riize Hair products combines the most effective FDA approved prescription hair growth ingredients available - minoxidil, finasteride and biotin.

The Riize Hair product is being made available in either topical drops or oral dissolving strips. The products will be offered in 3 different monthly package configurations - individually as drops, individually as strips, or as a combined package of both drops and strips.

With the unique proprietary formula and the introduction of an oral dissolving delivery system, giving superior bioavailability, Riize Hair represents an innovative product approach to the 7+ billion-dollar male hair loss market, as Riize Health continues to bring product innovation forward with its proven expertise in oral dissolving thin film delivery systems.

"We're excited about the opportunity to bring something truly unique to market when it comes to male hair loss products as well as our entire product line," states Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize Health. "We look forward to continued expansion with Riize Hair, as well as future products. We are just getting started and look forward to giving our clients state of the art delivered products."

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of iMD Companies, Inc., states that, "Having a new product with a different delivery mechanism is a game changer. For those who don’t want to use drops and can use the strips or the option of both is truly catering to our clients. We are so excited about this and can’t wait to carve out our slice of the pie. Our entire line of products is disruptive, and we are excited for our future.”

As a welcoming statement, we’re inviting new clients and shareholders to go to our website at https://www.riizehealth.com/, use Promo Code ICBU50, and save 50% on all first month's orders.

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies. Inc. (OTC:ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the health care markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

iMD Companies, Inc.

info@imdcompaniesinc.com