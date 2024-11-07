Inotiv, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies and Craig-Hallum Investor Conferences

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Jefferies London Global Healthcare Conference. Beth Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the upcoming 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Conference Details

Jefferies 2024 London Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Location: Waldorf-Hilton Hotel, London

Presentation time: Tuesday, November 19th, at 1:30 p.m. GMT (8:30 a.m. ET).

To learn more about the Jefferies event: LINK

The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors” section of Inotiv’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the event.

15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 19th

Location: Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, New York, NY

Beth Taylor is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees during the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Craig-Hallum conference representative.

To learn more about the Craig-Hallum event: LINK

About the Company

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company’s products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: https://www.inotivco.com/ .

