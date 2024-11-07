Sysco Becomes Official Partner of the MICHELIN Guide Texas Ceremony

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the world’s largest food distributor, announced today its new partnership with the MICHELIN Guide, becoming the official wholesale food distribution partner for the MICHELIN Guide Texas ceremony. This collaboration will bring Sysco’s high-quality, premium products and culinary expertise to the most celebrated culinary event.

The MICHELIN Guide is renowned for its prestigious ratings and in-depth reviews of restaurants worldwide, representing the pinnacle of gastronomic achievement.

“We are proud to partner with the MICHELIN Guide to celebrate chefs dedicated to creating outstanding dining experiences. We have a vibrant, diverse restaurant community in Texas, and we look forward to seeing many of our Sysco customers receive a MICHELIN Star or another MICHELIN Guide distinction during the ceremony or in the future,” said Victoria Gutierrez, Sysco’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “At Sysco, we are honored to support these remarkable culinary talents, providing them with the freshest, finest ingredients and the resources they need to thrive.”

In addition to distribution and its industry-leading own-label product range, Sysco provides culinary consultations and innovative solutions to elevate menu concepts for chefs to stand out in the ever-evolving restaurant industry. Gutierrez is presenting the MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award at the ceremony on November 11, celebrating the vital role that emerging culinary talent plays in shaping the future of the industry.

“I am thrilled to be presenting the Young Chef Award, recognizing an individual who has the passion, talent and perseverance to make their mark in this industry at such a young age. At Sysco, we’re proud to partner with these young chefs to help them curate exceptional culinary experiences and ignite creativity in their cooking,” says Gutierrez.

Learn more about the MICHELIN Guide Texas ceremony here.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

