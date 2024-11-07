Trupanion Connects Families and Shelter Pets Just in Time for National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

SEATTLE, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- His name is Bass. And thanks to Trupanion, shelter organizations and pet parents nationwide, this loveable 18-week-old Pomsky now has a new home. Bass was adopted during Trupanion’s Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular.

“I’m overjoyed we were able to help Bass find a new home. The bond between people and their pets is such a special one. At Trupanion, our mission is to protect that bond by supporting pet parents and ensuring the health of their pets. It was wildly entertaining to see all the pets and pet parents in their costumes but more than anything else, the Tricked Out for Treats contest really reinforced why Trupanion’s mission is so important,” said Margi Tooth, CEO and President of Trupanion.

More than 77,000 people, 2,000 pets and 120 shelters and rescue organizations participated in the Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular. Participants were able to submit pictures of their pets in Halloween costumes, compete for prizes and vote for pets in eight different categories.

Trupanion’s Tricked out for Treats Pet-tacular ran throughout October. Pet parents, shelters and rescue organizations were able to enter cats and dogs into eight different categories. Including “Solo Stunner” for pet close ups, “Clinic Charmer” spotlighting pets and veterinary team members, and “Adorable Adoptable” for pets up for adoption.

Bass was entered into the “Adorable Adoptable” category by Tiny N Tall Rescue Inc. in St. Charles, Illinois.

“When we saw the Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular contest we knew we had to participate. Finding new avenues for public exposure for our adoptable pets is hard, so finding one that was fun and cute looked like such a great opportunity. We’re so glad Bass has found a forever home,” said the volunteers of Tiny N Tall Rescue Inc.

Pets entered into the Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular contest were highlighted during a livestream event on October 30.

The livestream is available to watch on YouTube at the link below.

Trupanion’s Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular | 2024 Pet Costume Contest

Tricked Out for Treats Category Winners

Winners (Picks of the Patch) are listed by category, name and location.

Adorable Adoptable: Bryce – Boerne, TX

Clinic Charmers: Figaro – Bel Air, MD

Kitty Korner: Poco Taz, Dearborn, MI

Me and My Human: Teddy – Ottawa, ON

Pick of the Litter: Twix – Beverly Hills, CA

Senior Sweeties: Ash – Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Solo Stunners: Teeling – Ottawa, ON

Squad Goals: Littlefoot, Maverick, Chomper and Phoenix – Saginaw, MI

A photo gallery of the winners and all the animals entered into the Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular is available at the link below

Vote for the Top Pet Costume! - Tricked Out for Treats

Bass is an 18-week-old Pomsky who loves kids and is learning to sit.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

