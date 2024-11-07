ROME Therapeutics to Present Data Supporting LINE-1 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors as a Novel Treatment for Autoimmune Diseases at ACR Convergence 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROME Therapeutics, a biotechnology company illuminating the intersection of the dark genome and innate immunity to develop breakthrough medicines for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical and non-interventional clinical data on its novel LINE-1 RT inhibitors at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024, which will be held November 14-19 in Washington, D.C. Building on previous findings shared by ROME, the new data further demonstrate the ability of the company’s LINE-1 RT inhibitors to suppress aberrant activation of Type 1 interferon signaling and their potential as a new class of therapeutics to address diseases known as Type 1 interferonopathies, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) and other autoimmune diseases.

ROME is the pioneer and leader in understanding and drugging LINE-1 RT, a virus-like repetitive element in the dark genome. Under cellular stress and pathologic conditions, LINE-1 RT can activate the innate immune system by synthesizing RNA-DNA hybrids in the cytoplasm, which the cell detects as virus-like elements. This endogenous viral mimicry triggers signaling via nucleic acid sensor pathways (e.g, cGAS/STING) and activates a Type 1 interferon response as if the body is fighting an exogenous viral infection. ROME’s LINE-1 RT inhibitors block the formation of the virus-like RNA-DNA hybrids, stopping the driver of disease at the source, rather than the host response. LINE-1 RT inhibition has the potential to be the first non-immunosuppressant treatment approach for Type 1 interferon-driven diseases.

Poster Title: Novel LINE-1 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Can Suppress Type I Interferon Responses and Are Promising Therapeutics for Lupus

Abstract #: 0633 Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024 Session Title:



SLE – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes

Poster I Session Type: Poster Session A Session Time: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm ET

