GlobalTech Corporation and Techtics AI Align to Drive Innovation in Emerging Technologies

RENO, Nev., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTech Corporation (GTC, OTC:GTLK), a leading U.S.-based technology investment holding company, and Techtics AI, a cutting-edge AI solutions provider, have entered into a strategic alliance to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions.

GlobalTech would market the AI products to USA, Middle East and European markets through its network and Techtics would be responsible for enhancement of existing products as well as development of new and scalable AI products. This collaboration aims to leverage the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Generative AI (GenAI), and other emerging technologies to meet the evolving demands of today’s digital and connected world. It is anticipated that this collaboration, built on a shared vision of fostering innovation and delivering measurable impact in the fields of AI and emerging technologies, will result in a suite of services that help organizations and industries worldwide adapt to the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of Web 3.0 and other disruptive technologies.

Dan Green, GlobalTech CEO commented, "This collaboration is a unique opportunity to advance technological innovation across the globe and for us to enter into the AI vertical, which we anticipate will be a driver of our future growth. By joining forces with Techtics AI, we aim to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions that will accelerate digital transformation across industries and benefit society at large."

It is expected that these game-changing solutions offered through partnership with established players such as Telecommunications and Technology companies will have the potential to accelerate digital transformation and drive sustainable growth and create positive societal impact on industry, innovation, and infrastructure. The collaboration will also drive digital transformation in critical areas by improving access to essential services and fostering innovation that enhances quality of life globally.

Dr. Muhammad Kamran Malik, CEO, Techtics AI, added, "Together with GlobalTech, we are well-positioned to shape the future of AI and Big Data, creating solutions that drive both business growth and societal progress."

About GlobalTech Corporation

GlobalTech Corporation, headquartered in the USA, is a technology investment holding company that aims to provide growth capital and technological innovation to sectors such as AI, Big Data, and telecommunications. GTC partners with global companies to deliver innovative solutions that transform industries.

For more information, visit: globaltechcorporation

About Techtics AI

Techtics AI, based in Lahore, Pakistan, specializes in developing AI-driven solutions with a focus on Big Data, AI, and Generative AI technologies, delivering high-quality and scalable technology solutions to clients worldwide.

For more information, visit: techtics.ai

