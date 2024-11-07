3D Systems Empowers Innovation, Transforms Industries with New Products at Formnext 2024

PSLA 270 solution — new mid-frame projector-based polymer 3D printing platform, Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400 — enables faster production of end-use parts

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced several new products it will showcase at Formnext 2024 including advanced printing technologies and materials engineered to help customers meet a variety of application needs and accelerate innovation. The company is introducing next generation products in its Stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4® portfolios — PSLA 270 full solution including the Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400, Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura® AMX Rigid Composite White — to address true production applications and accelerate the time to part. Additionally, 3D Systems has enhanced its SLS solution portfolio including new materials to drive productivity, flexibility and performance; expanded its MultiJet Printing (MJP) materials portfolio to address applications with improved efficiency and repeatability; and introduced a new powder management peripheral for its DMP Flex 200, INVAC3D, developed by Delfin Industrial Vacuums. The breadth of new technologies the company is introducing demonstrates its commitment to continuous innovation, enabling customers to transform how they deliver their products and services.

PSLA 270: The Speed of Light-projection, the Quality and Reliability OF SLA

The PSLA 270 is a high speed, projector-based SLA additive manufacturing solution that efficiently delivers mid-size, high quality parts with the most stable mechanical properties. This compact, cost-efficient, versatile mid-frame 3D printing solution provides unrivalled accuracy, and the first article success expected from SLA, with the incredible speed, and material portfolio of Figure 4 projector-based technology.

At Formnext, 3D Systems will introduce the Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400, its purpose-built post-processing solution to wash, cure and dry parts.

3D Systems’ Wash 400 (supports non-flammable detergents) and Wash 400F (supports flammable detergents such as IPA) eliminates most of the manual cleaning of resin-printed parts. The dual system design allows for “Dirty” and “Clean” washing workflows, a parts holder for loose parts or full-build platforms 1 , and a piston lift mechanism for removing parts from the detergents. Both solutions have simple, intuitive user interfaces and accommodate full 400 mm build plates, making them ideal for professional and industrial workflows and facilities.

3D Systems' Cure 400 is an advanced tool that provides scalable options for post-processing UV-curable resins. It features a rotary table for part shadow reduction, full spectrum LEDs, and a 400 x 400 x 400 mm curing volume. Cure 400 is compatible with all UV photopolymers in the 3D Systems portfolio to ensure a lasting post-processing solution. It was designed with scalability in mind to optimize floor space and user workflows of medium-frame printer systems. Streamlined recipes control the temperature and UV exposure to achieve optimal material properties, and the rotating part platform ensures uniform UV exposure for even curing over the total cure volume.

The Wash 400, Wash 400F, and Cure 400 are designed to work with all 3D Systems SLA systems (limited to Wash and Cure volumes), all Figure 4 systems, and all PSLA systems. General availability for these products is anticipated for the first quarter of 2025.

Rigid Material Delivers High Stiffness Parts, Minimizes Post-processing Requirements

3D Systems’ SLA technology is renowned for being able to produce a breadth of parts in the automotive and motorsports industries. In particular, this technology, combined with 3D Systems’ materials portfolio, application expertise, and software, has allowed Formula 1 teams to build rigid aerodynamic parts for use in wind tunnel testing. The company is now also bringing these same capabilities to its Figure 4 and PSLA270 technology platforms to accelerate the time to part-in-hand. As of today, 3D Systems is debuting Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura® AMX Rigid Composite White in the European market. These materials add flexibility to part production with material synergy across multiple platforms, leveraging the company’s Figure 4, SLA and PSLA technologies to produce high-stiffness parts with excellent surface quality and short turnaround times. The materials are resistant to settling and therefore increase printer up-time through stability and significantly reduced requirement for material maintenance. The result is a more efficient workflow to create high-resolution parts. Ideal applications for these materials include parts for wind tunnel testing, small format short-run tools, jigs and fixtures, and parts exposed to fluids.

Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White are planned to be available in Europe in December 2024. The company intends to make both materials available in other regions during first half of 2025.

Expanding Addressable Applications with New SLS and MJP Materials

3D Systems’ SLS 380 is an industrial-scale, high-throughput, process-controlled additive manufacturing solution for production selective laser sintering. When combined with the company’s SLS materials portfolio and the SLS MDM for performance materials and smaller production runs or the SLS MQC for continuous single-material production workflows, users are able to achieve enhanced productivity, flexibility and performance. This platform enables:

Enhanced thermal consistency: The thermal algorithm manages eight independently calibrated heaters in the build chamber, coordinated by an integrated high-resolution IR camera sampling at 100,000 times per second. The highly controlled thermal profile yields a more homogenous build chamber providing consistent parts and higher yields in a production environment.

Repeatable parts, high yield: The SLS 380 provides consistent build quality with a water-cooled laser, enhanced laser window to enable PA-11, FR, and other high-performance materials, and precision motion control for accurate and consistent parts. This enables high levels of repeatability across parts, builds, machines, and sites.

To complement this platform, 3D Systems is introducing several new materials at Formnext including DuraForm® PA12 Black, DuraForm TPU 90A, DuraForm PA CF, DuraForm FR 106, DuraForm PA 11 Natural, and DuraForm PA 11 Black. The printer is available for immediate ordering, and the materials are planned to ship in December 2024.

At Formnext 2024, 3D Systems will also showcase two new materials for its ProJet® MJP 2500 Plus. VisiJet® Armor Max (M2G-JF) is a tough, ABS-like clear performance plastic that exhibits an exceptional balance of strength and toughness. This enhanced formulation enables greater production efficiency and repeatability across a wide range of advanced prototyping applications. VisiJet M2P-CST Crystal™ is a durable, castable resin that can be used for jewelry and industrial applications. This material enables a different class of jewelry that includes fine-features, thin walls, and mesh patterns that are perfect for rings, bracelets, pendants, brooches, and more. It enables the printing of complex geometries that would not survive the handling and post-processing steps in wax. This engineered blended acrylate uses wax and stabilizing elements to add strength and durability while still burning out cleanly which also makes it suitable for fit test models, building prototypes, and consumer goods casting applications.

3D Systems is also pleased to share a new powder management peripheral will be on display for its DMP Flex 200 printer. The Delfin INVAC 3D is a vacuum system engineered for the safe extraction and reuse of metal powders during additive manufacturing processes. Developed by Delfin, a global manufacturer of powder management and containment solutions, this system was designed to address the requirements of dental laboratories using 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 200. The Delfin INVAC 3D is based on a cutting-edge gas-tight, closed-loop technology that ensures safe extraction of metal powders from 3D printers. The ability to continually recover and reuse metal powders throughout the additive manufacturing process helps drive increased efficiency while lowering costs. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the INVAC 3D in the Delfin booth (Hall 11.1, Stand D01) during Formnext.

"Our customers' ingenuity fuels our innovation," explained Marty Johnson, vice president of product and technical fellow, 3D Systems. "By collaborating closely with their engineering teams, we're pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing. To keep pace with their evolving needs, we're constantly expanding our solution portfolio. Our latest additions — new accessories and materials — are prime examples of how customer-centric innovation can deliver a competitive edge."

3D Systems will feature these products in its booth (Hall 11.1, Booth D11) at Formnext 2024 to be held November 19-22 in Frankfurt, Germany. Additionally, the company’s solutions will be showcased as part of the conference program:

QuickCast Air™ - Enabling the Next Step Change in 3D Printed Investment Casting Pattern Efficiency (November 20, 10:15-10:30 am, Technology Stage, Hall 12.0)

Realizing the Benefits of Decentralized Manufacturing of Highly Regulated Parts in Energy Industry (November 20, 11:30-11:50 am, Application Stage, Hall 11.1)

PSLA 270: The Speed of Light-projection. The Quality and Reliability of SLA. (November 20, 2:30-2:45 pm, Technology Stage, Hall 12.0)

Model No. Redefines Sustainable High-End Furniture with Additive Manufacturing (November 21, 10:30-10:50 am, Application Stage, Hall 11.1)

Forward-Looking Statements

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction — empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at https://www.3dsystems.com.

1 Separate adapter may be required based on printer hardware

