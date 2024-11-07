iCoreConnect Announces Expansion of Endorsement With The Arizona Dental Association (AzDA)

OCOEE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, has announced an expanded partnership with the Arizona Dental Association (AzDA). AzDA now endorses five of iCoreConnect’s products, building on its initial endorsement of the company’s cloud-based electronic prescribing software, iCoreRx, in 2020, and expansion to include iCoreVerify automated insurance verification and iCoreExchange encrypted HIPAA email in 2023.

AzDA’s new endorsements include:

Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, expressed excitement about the growing partnership: "AzDA has been a fantastic partner over the past five years. We’re excited to offer these innovative new products to their members, furthering our mission to create a platform that streamlines revenue cycle management, enhances efficiency, and boosts profitability for dental practices."

Sharing her enthusiasm for the expansion, Regina Cobb, DDS, Executive Director of AzDA, commented, “We are excited to add these two additional products to our partnership with iCore. We are adding these new endorsed products to help our members improve revenue generation and patient satisfaction.”

This expansion exemplifies iCoreConnect’s commitment to improving workflows and optimizing practice management for dental professionals. The company continues to build its platform of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) and technology solutions to support the evolving needs of dentists nationwide.

For more information, visit iCoreConnect.com.

About iCoreConnect Inc.

iCoreConnect Inc. is a SaaS leader in cloud-based software and technology solutions, designed to enhance workflow productivity and profitability in healthcare.

About the Arizona Dental Association

AzDA’s mission is to provide leadership, resources and advocacy to ensure the success of our members and the promotion of oral health. It has been the voice of dentistry in Arizona since 1909. AzDA’s vision is a strong, successful, quality dental profession in Arizona. They are the media’s, the general public’s and Arizona dental professionals’ trusted resource for all matters related to dentistry and oral health.

