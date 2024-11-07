KYN Capital Group Enhances KOINFOLD With Faster Transaction Speeds

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) has launched a newly upgraded version of its KOINFOLD app, optimizing transaction speeds to keep pace with the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency and AI markets.

With a highly skilled team of developers, KYN Capital is committed to staying at the forefront of the digital finance industry. This latest KOINFOLD update empowers users with cutting-edge tools, reinforcing KYNC’s leadership in cryptocurrency assets and seamless transaction experiences.

The crypto market has seen major excitement this week. Bitcoin surged nearly 8% yesterday, soaring above $75,000 and setting a new all-time high. Other top cryptocurrencies, including Ether and Dogecoin, have also seen significant gains of 8% and 18%, respectively, fueled by market optimism and increased adoption.

“We’ve observed a substantial spike in KOINFOLD downloads amid the current cryptocurrency boom,” remarked Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “Our goal is to make KOINFOLD a top choice for crypto enthusiasts by enabling faster transactions and revenue growth through transfer and purchase fees. As a crypto-friendly administration takes office, we’re excited for what’s next.”

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

