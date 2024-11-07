Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: Saga Communications, Inc. Saga Communications, Inc.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company” or “Saga”) today reported that net revenue decreased 3.5% to $28.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 3.1% for the quarter to $23.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $1.6 million compared to $3.5 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 21.2% to $6.0 million. Capital expenditures were $625 thousand for the quarter compared to $760 thousand for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.7 million for the third quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 net revenue decreased 5.8% to $27.5 million and station operating expense decreased 0.3% to $22.7 million while operating income decreased 49.7% to $1.8 million.

Net revenue decreased 2.5% to $81.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to $83.6 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.7% for the nine-month period to $70.0 million compared to the same period last year. For the nine-month period, operating income was $1.4 million compared to $8.7 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 25.2% to $15.2 million. Capital expenditures for the nine-months were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $2.2 million for the nine-month period compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 in the nine-months of 2024.

On a same station basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.6% to $80.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 3.2% to $69.0 million while operating income decreased 83.4% to $1.4 million.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on October 18, 2024. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $133 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $28.7 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024 and $28.0 million as of November 4, 2024. The Company currently has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2024.

Saga’s 2024 Third Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 674708. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 7, 2024 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30, 
     2024  2023  2024  2023 
Operating Results            
Net operating revenue $ 28,118  $29,149  $ 81,524  $83,628 
Station operating expense   23,458   22,760    69,983   66,870 
Corporate general and administrative   2,966   2,852    9,144   7,940 
Other operating expense, net   49   45    1,026   125 
Operating income   1,645   3,492    1,371   8,693 
Interest expense   121   44    235   130 
Interest income   (255)  (391)   (809)  (1,027)
Other income, net   (78)      (1,211)  (119)
Income before income tax expense   1,857   3,839    3,156   9,709 
Income tax provision            
Current   415   835    715   2,020 
Deferred   175   275    250   690 
    590   1,110    965   2,710 
Net income $ 1,267  $2,729  $ 2,191  $6,999 
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic $ 0.20  $0.45  $ 0.35  $1.15 
Diluted $ 0.20  $0.45  $ 0.35  $1.15 
             
Weighted average common shares   6,075   6,032    6,070   6,031 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares   6,075   6,032    6,070   6,031 


  September 30, 
  2024    2023
Balance Sheet Data        
Working capital $ 30,048  $43,087 
Net fixed assets $ 52,721  $52,855 
Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,086  $120,268 
Total assets $ 223,210  $234,367 
Long-term debt $ 5,000  $ 
Stockholders' equity $ 165,992  $181,935 


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 
      2024      2023 
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands)
Statement of Cash Flows      
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $2,191  $6,999 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  3,847   3,737 
Deferred income tax expense  250   690 
Amortization of deferred costs  27   27 
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards  1,447   743 
Loss on sale of assets, net  1,026   125 
(Gain) on insurance claims  (78)   
Other (gain), net  (1,133)  (119)
Barter (revenue) expense, net  (20)  44 
Deferred and other compensation  (165)  (239)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:      
Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses  1,848   (51)
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities  901   1,965 
Total adjustments  7,950   6,922 
Net cash provided by operating activities  10,141   13,921 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of short-term investments  (12,993)  (14,441)
Redemption of short-term investments  15,104   14,437 
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)  (3,199)  (3,397)
Acquisition of broadcast properties  (5,711)   
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets  176   621 
Proceeds from redemption of investments and other  1,221    
Other investing activities  (2)  117 
Net cash used in investing activities  (5,404)  (2,663)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from long-term debt  5,000    
Cash dividends paid  (19,391)  (16,816)
Purchase of treasury shares  (11)   
Net cash used in financing activities  (14,402)  (16,816)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (9,665)  (5,558)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  29,582   36,802 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $19,917  $31,244 


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                     
  Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
Operating Results                    
Net operating revenue $ 28,118  $29,149  $27,452   $29,149  $28,118   $29,986 
Station operating expense   23,458   22,760   22,683    22,760   23,458    23,474 
Corporate general and administrative   2,966   2,852   2,966    2,852   2,966    2,852 
Other operating expense, net   49   45   46    45   49    45 
Operating income   1,645   3,492  $ 1,757  $3,492    1,645   3,615 
Interest expense   121   44            121   122 
Interest income   (255)  (391)           (255)  (391)
Other income, net   (78)              (78)   
Income before income tax expense   1,857   3,839            1,857   3,884 
Income tax provision                    
Current   415   835            415   840 
Deferred   175   275            175   281 
    590   1,110            590   1,121 
Net income $ 1,267  $2,729          $ 1,267  $2,763 
                     
Earnings per share:                    
Basic $ 0.20  $0.45          $ 0.20  $0.45 
Diluted $ 0.20  $0.45          $ 0.20  $0.45 
                     
Weighted average common shares   6,075   6,032            6,075   6,032 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares   6,075   6,032            6,075   6,032 
                     
                     
  Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024 2023 2024  2023 
Depreciation and amortization by segment                    
Radio Stations $ 1,325  $1,204  $ 1,184  $1,205  $ 1,325  $1,341 
Corporate   66   58    66   59    66   58 
  $ 1,391  $1,262  $ 1,250  $1,264  $ 1,391  $1,399 
                     

      (1)   Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
      (2)   Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023
Operating Results                  
Net operating revenue $ 81,524  $83,628  $80,598  $83,628 $82,692   $85,973 
Station operating expense   69,983   66,870   68,985   66,870   71,127   68,956 
Corporate general and administrative   9,144   7,940   9,144   7,940   9,144   7,940 
Other operating expense, net   1,026   125   1,024   125   1,026   125 
Operating income   1,371   8,693  $ 1,445 $8,693   1,395   8,952 
Interest expense   235   130          366   366 
Interest income   (809)  (1,027)         (809)  (1,027)
Other income, net   (1,211)  (119)         (1,211)  (119)
Income before income tax expense   3,156   9,709          3,049   9,732 
Income tax provision                  
Current   715   2,020          690   2,025 
Deferred   250   690          246   691 
    965   2,710          936   2,716 
Net income $ 2,191  $6,999        $ 2,113  $7,016 
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 0.35  $1.15        $ 0.34  $1.15 
Diluted $ 0.35  $1.15        $ 0.34  $1.15 
                   
Weighted average common shares   6,070   6,031          6,070   6,031 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares   6,070   6,031          6,070   6,031 
                   
                   
  Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2)
  Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2024  2023  2024 2023 2024  2023 
Depreciation and amortization by segment                  
Radio Stations $ 3,690  $3,599  $3,504  $3,599 $ 3,919  $4,011 
Corporate   157   138    157  138   157   138 
  $ 3,847  $3,737  $ 3,661 $3,737 $ 4,076  $4,149 
                   

      (1)   Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
      (2)   Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30,  
     2024 2023 2024 2023 
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)             
Operating income $ 1,645  $3,492 $ 1,371  $8,693  
Plus:             
Corporate general and administrative   2,966   2,852   9,144   7,940  
Other operating expense, net   49   45   1,026   125  
Station depreciation and amortization   1,325   1,204   3,690   3,599  
Station operating income $ 5,985  $7,593 $ 15,231  $20,357  
              
Other financial data             
Depreciation and amortization:             
Radio Stations $ 1,325  $1,204 $ 3,690  $3,599  
Corporate $ 66  $58 $ 157  $138  
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 474  $250 $ 1,447 (1)$743 (1)
Other operating expense, net (2) $ 49  $45 $ 1,026  $125  
Other income, net (2) $ (78) $- $ (1,211) $(119) 
Deferred income tax expense (2) $ 175  $275 $ 250  $690  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 625  $760 $ 3,199 (1)$3,397 (1)
              

      (1)   As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
      (2)   As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
September 30, 2024
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
 
           Less:    Plus:    Trailing
  12 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 9 Months Ended Add: 12 Months Ended
  December 31,  September 30,  September 30,  Pro Forma September 30, 
  2023 2023 2024 Acquisitions (2) 2024
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)                
Net income $9,500  $6,999  $2,191  $63  $4,755 
Exclusions:               
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net  (120)  (125)  (1,026)     (1,021)
Other income, net  1,510   1,102   2,040      2,448 
Total exclusions  1,390   977   1,014      1,427 
Consolidated adjusted net income (1)  8,110   6,022   1,177   63   3,328 
Plus:               
Interest expense  173   130   235   210   488 
Income tax provision  3,375   2,710   965   (6)  1,624 
Depreciation & amortization expense  5,055   3,737   3,847   289   5,454 
Non-cash compensation  1,116   743   1,447      1,820 
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $17,829  $13,342  $7,671  $556  $12,714 
                
Total long-term debt, including current maturities             $5,000 
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)              12,714 
Leverage ratio              0.39 
                

      (1)   As defined in the Company's credit facility.
      (2)   Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.


 
Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
 
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
                        
    Adjustments      Adjustments   
  Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station
  Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Three Months and Dispositions Three Months
  Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended
  September 30,  Entire Comparable  September 30,  September 30,  Entire Comparable  September 30, 
  2024 Period 2024 2023 Period 2023
Net operating revenue $28,118  $(666) $27,452  $29,149  $-  $29,149 
Station operating expense  23,458   (775)  22,683   22,760   -   22,760 
Corporate general and administrative  2,966   -   2,966   2,852   -   2,852 
Other operating expense, net  49   (3)  46   45   -   45 
Operating income $1,645  $112  $1,757  $3,492  $ -  $3,492 
                        
                        
    Adjustments     Adjustments   
  Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station
  Nine Months and Dispositions Nine Months Nine Months and Dispositions Nine Months
  Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended
  September 30,  Entire Comparable September 30,  September 30,  Entire Comparable  September 30, 
  2024 Period 2024 2023 Period 2023
Net operating revenue $81,524  $(926) $80,598  $83,628  $-  $83,628 
Station operating expense  69,983   (998)  68,985   66,870   -   66,870 
Corporate general and administrative  9,144   -   9,144   7,940   -   7,940 
Other operating expense, net  1,026   (2)  1,024   125   -   125 
Operating income $1,371  $74  $1,445  $8,693  $ -  $8,693 