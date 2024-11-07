Fortinet Continues to Expand Generative AI Across Its Portfolio with Two New Additions to Simplify Security Operations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the expansion of generative AI (GenAI) capabilities across its product portfolio with the launch of two new integrations with FortiAI, Fortinet’s AI-powered security assistant that uses GenAI to guide, simplify, and automate security analyst activities.

“Our commitment to AI innovation is reflected in our expansion of generative AI, which now enhances seven different products across our portfolio,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet. “By integrating FortiAI in such a broad range of solutions, we’re equipping our customers with powerful, adaptive tools that transform how they manage and respond to cyberthreats. As cyber risks continue to grow, we’ll continue to empower our customers with solutions that streamline security processes, improve decision-making, and bolster resilience against evolving threats.”

New FortiAI Integrations

FortiAI for FortiNDR Cloud is designed to enable threat hunters to easily view detections and observations that correlate to their queries. Security analysts can query FortiAI and easily understand the FortiNDR Cloud coverage capabilities against new and emerging threats, attacker tactics and techniques, and specific vulnerabilities. This streamlines the search process and enhances analyst performance, allowing threat hunters to understand their capabilities against attackers better.

FortiAI for Lacework FortiCNAPP focuses on helping SOC teams more quickly understand alerts, including guidance on remediation and corrective actions. Using natural language queries, teams can easily clarify the reason behind the alerts that are generated, understand the risk, such as how an attacker could compromise the system, gain step-by-step guidance on how to investigate and respond, and streamline the remediation of issues with syntactically correct code.

FortiAI Across Fortinet’s Portfolio

This expansion builds on Fortinet’s commitment to AI innovation in cybersecurity, following other GenAI integrations, including:

FortiAI for FortiAnalyzer to provide real-time threat analysis, prioritization and automated response

to provide real-time threat analysis, prioritization and automated response FortiAI for FortiManager to more easily build network configuration scripts, perform troubleshooting, and automate remediation vulnerabilities and network issues

to more easily build network configuration scripts, perform troubleshooting, and automate remediation vulnerabilities and network issues FortiAI for FortiSIEM to provide contextual intelligence and recommendations for investigating and responding to security alerts

to provide contextual intelligence and recommendations for investigating and responding to security alerts FortiAI for FortiSOAR to guide and optimize threat investigations, remediation activities, and automate playbook creation

to guide and optimize threat investigations, remediation activities, and automate playbook creation FortiAI for FortiDLP to summarize and contextualize data associated with observed high-risk activity



About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

