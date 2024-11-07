RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended Sept. 29, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights:

The company recorded net income of $0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a 36.3% increase from the same period of the prior year.

Income before taxes increased by $0.2 million to $0.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Total revenue was $3.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $0.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

On a fully diluted basis, net income increased by 33% to $0.04 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.03 in the same period of the prior year.

Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 2.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 8.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.4 million on Sept. 29, 2024.

Short-term investments were $7.1 million on Sept. 29, 2024.

Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 102.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 26.

Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 20.

“We have started the new fiscal year by hitting our 18th consecutive quarter of profitability and are poised for continued financial success,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. “During the quarter, we signed another four-unit development agreement, bringing the total domestic sites contracted for development to 25. Additionally, the new online ordering platform rolled out to the Pizza Inn system at the end of last fiscal year has led to a double-digit increase in online sales.”

“While we are proud of our recent financial performance, we are even more excited about our upcoming innovation and growth initiatives," said Solano. “Not only will our new online sales platform, reimage program and new store openings fuel our growth, but we also expect innovation to be key in driving sales. Our recently introduced Sandworm Pizzert - with colorful gummy worms sitting atop green Bavarian cream and sprinkled with green sugar - saw a spike in our dessert sales, attracting the attention of guests of all ages. We plan to follow the Sandworm Pizzert with another major dessert innovation in early December, before introducing main course innovations early next calendar year.”

Solano concluded, “Food improvements aren’t the only innovation in the works. At Pie Five, we’ve designed the ordering flow to reduce the time from when a guest walks in the door until they receive their pizza. In initial testing, the process improvements have increased throughput during peak hours, boosting sales and enhancing the guest experience. We expect this to encourage more frequent visits to Pie Five, especially at lunch, when time is often limited.”

Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “We are off to a solid start to fiscal year 2025. Pizza Inn comparable store sales improved incrementally throughout the quarter. General and Administrative and franchise support expenses continued to be lower than the previous year due to our reorganized corporate structure, delivering an increase in earnings per share. We continue to operate at a cash surplus and our balance sheet remains strong with $8.4 million in cash and liquid short-term investments, which is more than ample to fund the repurchase of shares proposed in our proxy under the reverse/forward split if approved by a shareholder vote in December and then enacted by our board of directors.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 29,

2024 September 24,

2023 REVENUES $ 3,050 $ 3,087 COSTS AND EXPENSES General and administrative expenses 1,416 1,319 Franchise expenses 995 1,172 Provision (recovery) for credit losses (17 ) 25 Interest income (82 ) (2 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 43 55 Total costs and expenses 2,355 2,569 INCOME BEFORE TAXES 695 518 Income tax expense 169 132 NET INCOME $ 526 $ 386 INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.03



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 14,587 14,154 Diluted 14,799 14,762



RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 29,

2024 June 30,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,383 $ 2,886 Short-term investments 7,050 4,945 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $40 and $57, respectively 1,365 1,411 Notes receivable, current 67 68 Assets held for sale 27 33 Deferred contract charges, current 24 26 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 340 167 Total current assets 10,256 9,536 LONG-TERM ASSETS Property and equipment, net 159 182 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 720 817 Intangible assets definite-lived, net 232 252 Notes receivable, net of current portion 70 79 Deferred tax asset, net 4,613 4,756 Deferred contract charges, net of current portion 235 197 Total assets $ 16,285 $ 15,819 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - trade $ 443 $ 359 Accrued expenses 974 915 Operating lease liabilities, current 383 402 Deferred revenues, current 198 343 Total current liabilities 1,998 2,019 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 465 555 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 521 543 Total liabilities 2,984 3,117 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE C) SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,522,171 and 25,522,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,586,566 and 14,586,566 shares, respectively 255 255 Additional paid-in capital 37,636 37,563 Retained earnings 5,438 4,912 Treasury stock, at cost Shares in treasury: 10,935,605 and 10,935,605 respectively (30,028 ) (30,028 ) Total shareholders' equity 13,301 12,702 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,285 $ 15,819



RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 29,

2024 September 24,

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 526 $ 386 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of discount on short-term investment (66 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 73 79 Depreciation and amortization 23 34 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 97 112 Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets 20 21 Non-cash lease expense 9 — Provision (recovery) for credit losses (17 ) 25 Deferred income tax 143 108 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 63 48 Notes receivable — (48 ) Deferred contract charges (36 ) 20 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (173 ) (184 ) Accounts payable - trade 84 81 Accrued expenses 59 281 Operating lease liabilities (118 ) (127 ) Deferred revenues (167 ) (208 ) Cash provided by operating activities 520 628 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of short-term investments (5,039 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 3,000 — Payments received on notes receivable 10 15 Proceeds from sale of assets 6 — Purchase of definite-lived intangible assets — (5 ) Purchase of property and equipment — (22 ) Cash used in investing activities (2,023 ) (12 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,503 ) 616 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,886 5,328 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,383 $ 5,944

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION



CASH PAID FOR: Income taxes (net of refunds) $ 50 $ 5



RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)