Jianzhi Education Technology Announces Major Initiative in Natural Language Processing

BEIJING, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the “Company” or “Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading EdTech company in China, announced major advancements that will expand adoption of its educational offerings, and accelerate developers’ abilities to build highly accurate educational content for the next evolution of AI-based education.

The new offerings include AI models that can generate educational content using NLP (“Natural Language Processing”).

“The generative AI boom for education is here,” said Hu Yong, CEO of Jianzhi. “Now, with the enhancements and accessibility Jianzhi is bringing to AI-based education, educators of all kinds can build virtual worlds to drive innovation while preparing for the next wave of AI-based education.”

“We now have a dedicated team to utilize NLP in our educational offerings and will continue to ramp up our investment in this area.”

“This will help us accelerate the next wave of EdTech,” said Mr. Hu. “Jianzhi will democratize the ability to develop education and help our teams build educational content faster than ever.”

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database, which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: www.jianzhi-jiaoyu.com.

