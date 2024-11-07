Electronic Table Games (ETG) Industry Report, 2024-2028: Tech Innovations and Relaxed Regulations Driving the Market - Regional Market Projections for Casinos, Gaming Parlours and Other End-users

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic table games (ETG) market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.10 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing per capita income, increasing demand for recreational activities in emerging economies, and growing popularity of online casinos.

The report on the electronic table games (ETG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The electronic table games (ETG) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Casino

Gaming Parlours

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the technological advancements in ETG as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic table games (ETG) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for multi-terminal table games and relaxed legislative reforms pertaining to operation of casinos will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the electronic table games (ETG) market covers the following areas:

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market sizing

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market forecast

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic table games (ETG) market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Interblock dd

International Game Technology plc

IPG International

Jackpot Digital Inc.

NOVOMATIC AG

PlayAGS Inc.

Sand Hills Casino

Scientific Games LLC

Spintec d.o.o.

Tableswin S.r.l

Tangiamo Touch Technology AB

TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Weike Gaming Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnz81t

