Ethema Engages National Law Firm, Blank Rome, to Shepherd Up-Listing Process

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) has retained respected national law firm Blank Rome LLP to manage the Company’s process to up-list the Company’s common stock from the over-the-counter (OTC) market to a major exchange. The Company is targeting Q2 2025 to complete this process. Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 750 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “With the impending addition of the Kentucky operations, which is now planned to close on January 1, 2025, and other acquisition targets that the Company is considering, we believe it is necessary to up-list from the OTC market to a national securities exchange. We will complete whatever actions are necessary in these next few months to position the Company for qualification to complete an up-listing. We have previously announced that our goal is to reach 3,000 beds by the end of 2026 and I believe that raising the capital required to reach that goal requires a Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange listed stock. We are confident that working with such a highly regarded firm like Blank Rome will help achieve our goals.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space, specifically the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

