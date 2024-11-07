Payday Loans Market Report 2024, Featuring Profiles of Check Into Cash, Kotak Mahindra Bank, OneMain Holdings, Advance America and ACE Cash Express

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payday Loans Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The payday loans market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $35.47 billion in 2023 to $35.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased financial instability, limited access to traditional credit, economic downturns, high unemployment rates, regulatory changes, and the emergence of digital lending platforms.



The payday loans market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $43.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rising economic uncertainty, increasing unemployment rates, changes in consumer borrowing habits, regulatory shifts, fluctuations in interest rates, and a growing demand for short-term financial solutions.

Major trends expected in this period include advancements in digital lending platforms, improved borrower education programs, the use of artificial intelligence for risk assessment, the development of more flexible repayment options, and the adoption of alternative credit scoring methods.

This Payday Loans market report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The increase in the cost of living is expected to drive the growth of the payday loan market in the future. The cost of living encompasses the total expenses required to cover essential needs such as housing, food, transportation, healthcare, and other daily expenditures necessary to maintain a specific standard of living within a particular region. This rise in living costs is attributed to factors such as escalating housing prices, local taxes, food and transportation expenses, healthcare costs, and overall economic conditions. Individuals experiencing higher costs may seek short-term financial solutions, such as payday loans, to manage cash flow gaps between paychecks or address unforeseen expenses. For example, in February 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, reported a 6.2% annual increase in private rental prices in the UK. As a result, the increasing cost of living is contributing to the expansion of the payday loan market.



Leading companies in the payday loan market are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as online platforms, to enhance their services and address the needs of a growing digital consumer base. These online platforms streamline the process for individuals, including freelancers, to apply for cash advances swiftly and efficiently. For instance, in May 2024, PDLOANS247, a US-based online loan provider, introduced its Freelance Cash Advance Solution. This platform is specifically tailored to support freelancers, gig workers, and small business owners by offering advance payments of up to $5,000. The solution enables users to access funds quickly for various needs, including business expenses or personal requirements.



Major companies operating in the payday loans market are Check Into Cash, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, OneMain Holdings Inc., Advance America, ACE Cash Express, Opportunity Financial LLC, Check `n Go, AmeriCash Loans, Check City, LoanMart, NetCredit, MoneyKey, Rise Credit, Speedy Cash, Speedy Cash, Fig Loans, Possible Finance, Balance Credit, Plain Green Loans, Lending Bear, Spotloan, 24CashToday, Big Picture Loans, Cash America, CashNetUSA, Checksmart.



This report focuses on payday loans market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Storefront Payday Loans; Online Payday Loans

By Marital Status: Married; Single

By Customer Age: Less Than 21; 21-30; 31-40; 41-50; More Than 50

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $43.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Payday Loans Market Characteristics



3. Payday Loans Market Trends and Strategies



4. Payday Loans Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Payday Loans Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Payday Loans Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Payday Loans Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Payday Loans Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Payday Loans Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Payday Loans Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Storefront Payday Loans

Online Payday Loans

6.2. Global Payday Loans Market, Segmentation by Marital Status, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Married

Single

6.3. Global Payday Loans Market, Segmentation by Customer Age, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Less Than 21

21-30

31-40

41-50

More Than 50

7. Payday Loans Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Payday Loans Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Payday Loans Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country and Region Payday Loans Market



30. Payday Loans Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Payday Loans Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Payday Loans Market Company Profiles

Check Into Cash

Kotak Mahindra Bank

OneMain Holdings Inc.

Advance America

ACE Cash Express

31. Payday Loans Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Opportunity Financial

Check `N Go

AmeriCash Loans

Check City

LoanMart

NetCredit

MoneyKey

Rise Credit

Speedy Cash

Fig Loans

Possible Finance

Balance Credit

Plain Green Loans

Lending Bear

32. Global Payday Loans Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Payday Loans Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Payday Loans Market



35. Payday Loans Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Payday Loans Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Payday Loans Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Payday Loans Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



