South-East Asia Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2024

This report contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to or investing in these countries or their export markets. In particular, the report includes detailed information on domestic production, textile and clothing exports by type and destination, and clothing retail sales.

Also, it provides analyses of developments in the South-East Asia region and government measures relating to the countries featured. The report notes that textile and clothing exports from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam all fell in 2023. The fall in exports from Cambodia reflected, primarily, declines in sales in the EU and US markets. Indonesia also suffered sharp falls in sales of its textiles and clothing in the EU and US markets, although there were increases in domestic sales of clothing at the retail level in Indonesia.

The fall in textile and clothing exports from Malaysia reflected declines in exports to the EU, Japan, the USA and Vietnam. However, there were notable increases in exports to China, Singapore and Turkey, and textile and clothing production in Malaysia increased. In Myanmar, there were declines in exports to several of the country's major markets, including Canada, the EU, Japan, Malaysia, the UK and the USA, although there were increases in exports to China, Russia, South Korea and Turkey.

There were declines in exports from Thailand to most of the country's major markets, including the EU, India, Japan, the USA and Asean countries, although there was an increase in exports to China. In Vietnam, there were significantdeclines in exports to the EU and the USA. However, Vietnamese textile production rose.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

CAMBODIA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Cambodia to the USA

Exports from Cambodia to the EU

Exports from Cambodia to Canada

Exports from Cambodia to Japan

Exports from Cambodia to the UK

Exports from Cambodia to China

INDONESIA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Indonesia to the USA

Exports from Indonesia to the EU

Exports from Indonesia to other markets

Clothing retail sales

Capacity utilisation

MALAYSIA

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Malaysia to Turkey

Exports from Malaysia to Japan

Exports from Malaysia to the USA

Exports from Malaysia to China

Exports from Malaysia to the EU

Exports from Malaysia to other markets

Production

MYANMAR

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Myanmar to the EU

Exports from Myanmar to Japan

Exports from Myanmar to South Korea

Exports from Myanmar to the UK

Exports from Myanmar to the USA

Exports from Myanmar to other market

THAILAND

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Thailand to the USA

Exports from Thailand to Japan

Exports from Thailand to the EU

Exports from Thailand to Vietnam

Exports from Thailand to China

Exports from Thailand to other markets

VIETNAM

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Vietnam to the USA

Exports from Vietnam to the EU

Exports from Vietnam to Japan

Exports from Vietnam to South Korea

Exports from Vietnam to China

Production

