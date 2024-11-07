VividEYE™ Brightens dark circles and reduces puffiness

Buchs, Switzerland, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark circles and undereye bags affect both physical appearance and emotional wellbeing, often signaling fatigue or premature aging. Dark circles are primarily caused by blood accumulation due to increased vascular permeability, and melanin deposition, which intensifies with age as skin thins and discolorations are more visible. Undereye bags result from weakening of the delicate tissue in the eye area and a dysfunctional lymphatic system causing fluid accumulation, leading to a puffy appearance.

Mibelle Biochemistry has developed VividEYE™ - a holistic solution for various undereye concerns. Based on organic apple mint leaves, VividEYE™ was shown to strengthen the vascular network by reducing blood vessel leakage and increasing lymphatic vessel formation for improved fluid drainage. In addition, VividEYE™ works effectively on skin cells to not only reduce melanin production, but also strengthen the skin barrier and prevent skin thinning. In clinical studies, VividEYE™ reduced eye bag volume as well as the appearance of dark eye circles.

Experience the transformative power of VividEYE™, your ultimate solution for undereye concerns, and unlock the secret to a more youthful, radiant appearance! Benefits of VividEYE™:

Visibly increases luminance in the eye contour

Reduces eye bag volume

Decreases leakiness of blood vessels

Stimulates lymphatic vessel formation

Inhibits melanin formation

