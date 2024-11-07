LambdaTest Introduces New Features to HyperExecute for Enhanced Test Automation

Noida/San Francisco, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform has announced several new updates to HyperExecute, its next-gen smart test orchestration platform. These updates introduce detailed Cypress command logs, simplified report email handling, and essential browser and Selenium upgrades, designed to enhance the testing experience for development and QA teams working across diverse environments.

One of the primary features introduced is detailed Cypress command logging. This feature provides comprehensive, human-readable logs for all Cypress commands and their outcomes, available directly in the console and as a downloadable file. This feature streamlines debugging and troubleshooting in Cypress tests by allowing users to easily trace specific command flows, identify potential issues, and refine test accuracy.

HyperExecute's YAML configuration file also makes sending test reports to multiple people easier. Users can add several email addresses in one field by simply separating them with commas or underscores. This update replaces the need to set up separate fields for each email, making it quicker and simpler to configure, manage, and share reports with multiple recipients.

To maintain compatibility and boost test stability, HyperExecute has updated browser versions across Linux, Windows, and macOS platforms, with Firefox upgraded to version 129.0 and Chrome to version 128.0. Additionally, Selenium jars have been upgraded to version 4.24, ensuring users benefit from the latest features and security improvements in their testing environment.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of smart testing, HyperExecute’s latest features demonstrate our commitment to delivering powerful, practical solutions that make life easier for teams focused on quality at scale," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products at LambdaTest. "These updates reflect our dedication to providing tools that streamline workflows, enhance accuracy, and ensure compatibility across various platforms."

