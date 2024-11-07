Diagnostic X-Rays Market Research Report 2024-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Focus on AI and Automation in Diagnostic Imaging / Embrace Hybrid Imaging Systems

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic X-Rays Market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Type (General Radiography, Angiography, Surgical Fluoroscopy, Mobile X Ray, Other Types), End Users, Region, Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diagnostic X-rays market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.17% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 7.64 billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion in 2030.



This report provides an analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The global diagnostic X-ray market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic imaging, and technological advancements in X-ray imaging systems.



Diagnostic X-rays are a fundamental tool in modern medicine, used for the diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions, including bone fractures, dental issues, and cardiovascular diseases. The growing aging population, coupled with the need for early diagnosis, is also fueling market expansion.



Key factors contributing to market growth include the integration of digital technologies, the development of portable and mobile X-ray systems, and the shift from analog to digital radiography. These innovations enhance image quality, reduce exposure to radiation, and improve workflow efficiency in healthcare facilities.



Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure are creating new opportunities for market expansion.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Diagnostic X-rays Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Diagnostic X-rays Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The report presents the analysis of Diagnostic X-rays Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Diagnostic X-rays Market by Type (General Radiography, Angiography, Surgical Fluoroscopy, Mobile X ray, Other Types)

The report analyses the Diagnostic X-rays Market by End Users (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Route of Administration and by End Users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Focus on AI and Automation in Diagnostic Imaging

Embrace Hybrid Imaging Systems

Competitive Positioning

GE HealthCare

Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medlink Imaging, LLCs

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Braun & Co. Ltd.

Carestream Health

