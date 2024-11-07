Global 4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis: Post and Prepaid Price Plans from 200 Operators

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 4G Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators across the industry. To keep up-to-date with the increased complexity of packages offered is a challenge. The author has researched and collated prices for post and prepaid price plans from 200 operators across Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.



Prices presented in local currency, Euros and USD allow for a speedy and like-for-like comparison of the 3,000 and plus price plans covered.



In this continuously updated service based on a survey of global mobile network providers, the database will illustrate how operator marketing strategies create plans to retain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.



Key highlights of the database include:

200+ operators (contiguously expanding)

100+ countries (continuously expanding)

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in

tabular format, in local currency, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

Services covered include Voice plans, Data plans and Smartphone plans,

A range of data points are included, connection, rental, inclusive allowances (voice, SMS, MMS, data and other), set-up charges, billing increments and usage rates (voice domestic, IDD, SMS, MMS and data).

Relevant notes are provided for each pricing plan

All prices are updated quarterly, changes made are marked in red.

Summary report provided with each update commenting on key changes

Enquiry service provided by the Mobile Tariff Specialist with 24-years of experience in telecoms pricing

Subscription includes:

4 Updates per annum

Summary report with each update

FREE Enquiry Service

Who should subscribe to this service:

Government agencies with a need to compare mobile prices across countries

Telecommunication operators active in the mobile and fixed markets

Telecommunication Managers in Enterprise organisations needing to keep track of the availability of pricing plans and the latest developments in mobile prices

Software and equipment vendors

Consultancies

Investors, Venture Capital companies and financial institutions

Companies Featured

2 degrees

3

A1 (M-Tel)

A1 Mobilkom

A1 Slovenia (Si Mobil)

AIS

AMC

AT&T Wireless

Africell

Airtel (previously Zain)

BASE

Bell

Bite

Bouygues Telecom

CSL

CST movel

CTM

Celcom

China Mobile

Claro

Comium

Comores telecom HURI

Cyta-Vodafone

DTAC

DiGi

Dialog

Digicel

Djezzy

Djibouti Telecom

DoCoMo

EE

EMT

Eagle Mobile

Econet

Eir (previously Meteor)

Elisa (Saunalahti)

Entel

Epic (previously MTN)

Ethio Telecom

Free Mobile

Go

IAM

Iliad

Jazz

KPN Mobile

LUXGSM

Leo

M1

MTN

Magenta (prev. T-Mobile)

Mascom

Mattel

Maxis

Meo (TMN)

Mobilis

Mobistar

Mobitel - Zain

Moov (Telecel Togo)

Movistar

NOS(previously Optimus)

Netcom

O2 Telefonica

Ooredoo

Optus

Orange (Meditel)

Orange (airtel (Zain/CelTel))

Orange Senegal

P4 (Play)

Plus GSM

Proximus

Rogers

SFR

Safaricom

Salt (previously Orange)

SingTel

SmarTone-Vodafone

Softbank

Spark (Telekom NZ)

Star Telecom (Vibo)

Starhub

Sunrise

Swisscom

T-Mobile (prev EraGSM)

TIM

TPG

Taiwan Mobile

Tango

Telefonica O2

Telekom

Telekom (T-Mobile)

Telenor (Globul)

Telfort

Telia (Omnitel)

Telia DK

TeliaSonera Mobil

Telstra/Sub-brand Belong

Tre

Turkcell

Unitel SARL

VIP

Verizon

Viettel

Vivo

Vodafone

Vodafone (Mumbai)

Wind

WindTre

Yoigo

YouSee (TDC)

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6zoqk

