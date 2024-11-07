Chersery Home International leads Thailand in Global Standards-Based Comprehensive Elderly Care

Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Under the direction of Dr. Gengpong Tangaroonsanti, President of the Thai Senior Healthcare Service and Trade Association (SHSTA) and Managing Director of Chersery Home International, the institution is redefining senior care by means of its "100-Year Happy Living Solution," so addressing the issues of Thailand's rapidly aging population.



Elderly Hospital and Rehabilitation Center Chersery Home International



Dr. Gengpong underlined Thailand's urgent requirement of becoming ready for the change to a super-aged society by 2035. He pointed out that the country's old population is rising at an unheard-of pace, outpacing Singapore's and will soon call for large expenditures in infrastructure, economy, and healthcare. Thailand might suffer major difficulties with its public health and economic systems without strategic planning.





Increasing the Quality of Thai Elderly Care

Serving as President of SHSTA, Dr. Gengpong supervises more than 300 nursing homes all around and works with the Department of Health Service Support (HSS) of the Ministry of Public Health to improve standards of long-term aged care. Emphasizing safety, infrastructure, and service quality, the Ministry has developed thorough rules for senior care homes. These initiatives seek to satisfy the needs of twenty percent of Thailand's old population needing specific care in elderly hospitals or nursing homes.



The Board of Investment (BOI) is pushing private sector investment in aged care services, including rehabilitation and therapy centers, which are absolutely vital for guaranteeing high-quality treatment for the aging population of the country.





"We are integrating technology to increase affordability and management of healthcare," stated Dr. Gengpong. "We're improving senior's whole care experience by simplifying access to basic medical supplies and applying data-driven solutions."





Creative Homecare Solutions with Global Standards

Understanding that around 1.4 million Thai elders need sophisticated care, Chersery Home International created Harmoni Homecare, an in-home care provider accredited to AACI standards. Particularly for post-operative patients, people with dementia, stroke victims, and those requiring palliative care, this curriculum meets the increasing demand for trained caring.



Harmoni Homecare provides a complete answer since Thailand's rise as a long-term care destination for foreign retirees calls for. Maintaining the best standards of safety and expertise, the service offers in-house physical therapy, competent nursing care, and telemedicine consultations. Dr. Gengpong underlined that patients recovering from complicated operations or dealing with major medical illnesses depend on this degree of attention.



"Chersery Home International is now a Thailand's aged care model par excellence. Under the idea of Decentralized Afforadable & Resonable Healthcare, we are matching our services with worldwide standards and guaranteeing affordability for our customers by combining high-quality treatment with moderate price," said Dr. Gengpong.



The Growing Part Thailand Plays in Senior and Wellness Travel

Thailand has become once more a worldwide leader in hospitality healthcare services after the COVID-19 epidemic. With ranking in the top 10 locations for senior wellness and long-term care tourism, the nation offers major chances for development in this industry. Dr. Gengpong thinks Thailand may draw high-net-worth senior visitors looking for three to six month stays by improving its aged care facilities.



"Our excellent offerings together with Thailand's well-known caring culture will attract more foreign guests. Dr. Gengpong said this will greatly benefit connected businesses such wellness tourism, food services, and healthcare items, thereby bringing great value to the economy.





Providing Leading Comprehensive Senior Care across Asia

Chersery Home International is the first comprehensive health care network for the elderly in Thailand to receive full international certification, a distinction that it takes with pride. The network's commitment to providing world-class care in all facets of its services is emphasized by this prestigious recognition. Chersery Home International remains at the forefront of the elderly care industry, establishing new standards for quality and safety with the nation's most extensive and extensive elderly care network. The institution has grown from one site to a 250-bed establishment with an 80% occupancy rate during the last eight years. Offering care for four primary groups—post-surgery patients, dementia and Alzheimer's patients, stroke victims, and palliative care patients—Chersery Home International serves Thai and international clientele.



Targeting key towns and tourist sites, Chersery Home International hopes to open ten outlets throughout Thailand within the next three years. Services offered by the institution comprise homecare, food innovation, nursing homes, senior hospitals, and healthcare data management systems.





Strategic Expansion and Collaboration with Health Insurers

As part of its growth strategy, Chersery Home International has launched partnerships with leading health insurers, including Muang Thai Life Assurance, Generali, Cigna, and Europ Assistance. This collaboration enables the institution to provide comprehensive post-hospitalization care in serene, healthy environments, ideal for long-term recovery.

Dr. Gengpong stressed the importance of a three-pillar strategy that drives Chersery Home International's continued success:

Be Professional: Maintain responsibility and professionalism to build trust in both healthcare and business.

Be Human: Foster empathy and understanding of human relationships to ensure personalized care.

Be Sustainable: Operate with a long-term vision, focusing on environmental sustainability and responsible resource management.

With this approach, Chersery Home International is not only leading the way in elderly care but also setting new standards for sustainable healthcare in Thailand and beyond.

