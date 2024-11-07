Top 100 Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers World Database 2024

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers in the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Top 100 Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers in the World offers a bird's-eye view of the global upholstered furniture competitive landscape outlining the market and analysing the top 100 producers.

For the considered companies, the information provided includes:

Ranking by upholstered furniture turnover

Company name and headquarters location (country)

Upholstered furniture sales for the last available year (mostly 2023)

Number of Employees

Company's Website

For the Top 10 global upholstered furniture manufacturers this publication also includes the share of total world upholstered furniture production.

The Top 100 Upholstered Furniture Manufacturers in the World is part of a series of research insights that focus on the leading furniture and furniture segments companies and include rankings and performance data of firms operating on a global level or by geographical areas.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdogiy

